Irving receives $ 58 million for ‘minimal’ changes to new coast guard vessels

Irving receives $ 58 million from taxpayers to make what the federal government calls minimal changes to an existing ship design so that it can be used by the Canadian Coast Guard.

Irving is building a fleet of six Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships (AOPS) for the Royal Canadian Navy and is adding two more to the Coast Guard production line. The addition of two ships for the coastguard, announced by the federal government in May, would be cost effective because the design of the ship was completed and the ships were under construction.

But documents recently submitted to Parliament show that the government has signed a $ 58 million contract with Irving for technical design work to the AOPS that would allow Coast Guard ships to “meet legal and operational requirements.” .

The Coast Guard has determined that the ships only need minimal adjustments to meet their needs, as well as all legal requirements, according to documents provided to Parliament following a request from Conservative Member Lianne Rood.

“The changes have been assessed as minimal, since none of the identified changes will affect important elements of the design and construction of AOPS,” said Bernadette Jordan, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard in her written response.

But critics wonder why taxpayers spend $ 58 million if the changes are so limited.

“That is a very expensive adjustment,” said Aaron Wudrick, the federal director of the Canadian Federation of Taxpayers. “We would like to see some clarity from the government about what could justify such an increase in the price tag.”

It is estimated that each AOPS costs around $ 400 million. The coast guard originally looked at the AOPS in 2017-2018, but decided not to purchase the ship, noted industry representatives.

But the liberal government announced in May 2019 that two AOPS would be purchased for the coast guard. One of the benefits of the purchase is to prevent redundancies at Irving, as there is expected to be a gap between when the shipyard finishes the Navy AOPS and when it starts working on replacements for the frigates of the navy.

Tom Ormsby, communications director of Irving, said the first step for the company is to fully revise the AOPS design and then confirm any changes that are needed for the coast guard.

“Once agreement has been reached on changes, these changes must be worked through and implemented in the design,” he noted. “Although there are no major changes that would require a first-class design, the Canadian Coast Guard has a different and critical mission, including the need for scientific sampling and research laboratories, so each vessel is adapted to the Canadian coast. The unique and important role from Guard. “

The government only pays for the actual costs incurred, he added.

Irving also receives an additional amount of $ 18.8 million to purchase some initial equipment for the ships, as well as a project management fee.

The contract with Irving on the design changes was signed on November 1, 2019 and ends on March 31, 2021. Areas of change include changes to the layout of the bridge and accommodations to meet the requirements of Transport Canada for a non military crew, as well as changes in some areas to accommodate coast guard equipment and deck adjustments, Jordan noted in its response to Parliament. The most important parts of the ship, including the hull and propulsion systems, remain unchanged, she added.

The AOPS program was launched by the conservative government with a minimum of five ships for the navy. The liberal government approved the construction of a sixth AOPS for the navy and two for the coastguard

But retired liberal senator Colin Kenny, who was a member of the defense committee of the Senate, doubts the value of the AOPS for the navy or the coast guard. Kenny noted that he is also concerned about the engineering contract. “These changes should not cost $ 58 million,” Kenny said. “I think it is doubtful why we even buy these ships.”

In 2017, the Senate Defense Committee expressed concern about the possibilities of the AOPS.

One of the problems identified by the committee was the low speed of the AOPS and its limited ability to operate in ice-covered waters. “These restrictions are worrying and raise the question of whether taxpayers receive value for the money spent,” said the Senate report.

The Ministry of National Defense expects the delivery of the first AOPS by the end of March, although it acknowledges that there is a possibility that this might not happen. The delivery of the ship has already been delayed a number of times.

The Navy expects its final AOPS to be delivered by 2024. After the naval vessels have been built, construction of the AOPS for the coast guard will begin, the federal government said.