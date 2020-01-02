IRS drops longstanding promise not to compete against TurboTax

Loading...

The new Internal Revenue Service agreement with the tax software industry prohibits companies from hiding their free options to search engines and allows the IRS to offer its own competitive tax return software against TurboTax. That does not mean that the IRS will offer its own software, but the agency has officially rescinded its promise not to compete against the industry.

As ProPublica reported in April 2019, the TurboTax Intuit manufacturer used a robots.txt file to "deliberately hide (e) its free archive page from search engines." Subsequently, TurboTax changed the code on its Free File page so that it was no longer hidden from Google and other search engines, but at least five US states. UU. They opened investigations on the commercialization and provision of TurboTax of their free tax programs. H&R Block was also hiding its free tax service from Google's search using the same method, ProPublica reported at the time, but H&R Block seems to have removed that restriction based on the searches we conducted today.

With the industry under legal pressure, the IRS extracted new promises from Free File, an industry consortium that represents Intuit, H&R Block and other tax preparation software manufacturers. The changes were announced by the IRS on December 30 and were included in an annex to the 18-year IRS / Free File agreement that requires free services for low and medium-range income.

Free tax preparation available for 70% of the US UU.

Free File programs offer free tax preparation software for people with incomes below $ 69,000 (about 70 percent of the population of the United States) and free "refillable forms" for people who earn more than that. The industry has offered free services in exchange for the IRS promise not to compete against them, but that promise no longer exists.

Earlier, the IRS / industry memorandum of understanding said that "in recognition of this commitment (offering free filing services to low-income taxpayers), the federal government has pledged not to enter the tax return software market and electronic file services ". The new appendix says that the phrase "is voided" of the agreement.

The appendix also states that tax preparation companies "are prohibited from participating in any practice that may cause the member's Free File homepage to be excluded from an organic Internet search."

Eliminating the IRS promise not to compete against the industry increases the possibility that the IRS will offer its own free tax filing service. The IRS has not announced any plans to do so, but the change could put more pressure on software manufacturers to comply with the full terms of their agreement with the government.

We asked the IRS today if it plans to offer its own tax preparation software, but a spokesman said the agency had no further comments beyond what was announced.

The IRS expert advisory council itself criticized him in November 2018 for "poor supervision" of the Free File program, putting "vulnerable taxpayers" at risk.

TurboTax has not been forced to return all the money it charged to people who were eligible for free tax filing services, but some customers were able to get refunds by calling the company.

Intuit says it doesn't oppose changes

Intuit said in a blog post that "it strongly supports these changes in the Free File program and associated Free File offers because they increase the focus on the taxpayer experience." Intuit said its "search and marketing practices already fit the new addition requirement," although that is only because Intuit changed its practices last year.

Intuit also said it does not oppose the removal of the IRS promise of not offering its own software. Intuit wrote:

An original objective of the Free File program was to encourage private industry investment in technology and services to meet the IRS objectives of increasing electronic filing. With approximately 90 percent of taxpayers filing their electronic return today, the language is no longer relevant and is not a prerequisite for Intuit's continued participation in the Free File program. Critics of the program came to believe that this language was the only thing that prevented the IRS from offering tax preparation assistance and software, and that companies participated in Free File only in exchange for this promise. That is wrong, and we support eliminating the language that fostered this confusion. We rely on our exceptional product and participate in the Free File program to help give eligible taxpayers another option to file their taxes for free.

Despite Intuit's assertion, the company and other tax return software manufacturers pushed for legislation that would have prohibited the Internal Revenue Service from offering a free online tax return option. The House of Representatives Media and Arbitration Committee approved that ban in April 2019, but lawmakers later abandoned that proposal.

In addition to the new search visibility requirement and the elimination of the IRS promise not to compete against the industry, the annex includes several other obligations to ensure that companies make free submission options known to eligible consumers. Here are some highlights:

Companies must standardize the names of their free offers so that taxpayers can easily find them through organic searches. Companies should refer to their free service as: "IRS Free File Program delivered by (name of member company or product name)".

Company websites must provide taxpayers with a link to the IRS Free File website "as soon as possible in the preparation process if they do not qualify for the Free Company (company) offer."

Companies must implement new procedures to verify that returns sent to the IRS with the Free File indicator "have absolutely no fees associated with the preparation of the federal return and electronic filing."

Each company should survey a random selection of taxpayers who use their free presentation service about their clients' experience and satisfaction, and provide quarterly and annual reports to the IRS.

Companies should use independent auditors to review their websites and provide the auditor's aggregate results to the IRS.

IRS commissioner Chuck Rettig said the changes "will strengthen Free File and give taxpayers another reason to consider this valuable software option." The IRS and the industry will continue to work together to "help low to moderate income taxpayers and to look for meaningful opportunities to improve taxpayer awareness and use of the Free File Program beyond the 2020 filing season," said Rettig.