DUBLIN Irish voters elect their next prime minister in an election in which frustration with austerity measures and a housing crisis have fueled the rise of Sinn Fein, which is still shunned by the country’s major political parties due to its ties to the Irish Republican army.

The polling stations are open on Saturday at 7:00 a.m. (7:00 a.m.GMT). A national exit election is expected to be released shortly after 10 p.m. The latest pre-election polls showed that Sinn Fein was in an almost dead heat with Prime Minister Leo Varadkars Fine Gael and opposition Fianna Fail, the two parties that have dominated Irish politics since independence.

Clear support for Sinn Fein’s commitment to Irish reunification threatens Ireland’s political balance, even if the party is unlikely to form the next government, since both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail refuse to work with him.

Sinn Fein is a major force in Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom but has long been a subordinate political actor in the Republic, which the larger parties shun due to its ties to the IRA. However, the party’s leftist proposals to deal with the real estate crisis in Ireland and creak in the health care sector are of great interest.

“I think there is a need for change,” said Noleen Kelly, 50, who works in the public sector in front of a polling station in Dublin. “So I’m looking forward to something positive.”

The two major parties, whose origins lie on the opposite side of the civil war in Ireland in the 1920s, are bitter rivals, but share a general center-right perspective. Power has been alternating between them for decades.

However, support for the two parties has declined since the global financial crisis of 2008, which hit the debt-driven economy of the “Celtic Tiger” particularly hard. Ireland was on the brink of bankruptcy and forced to seek a humiliating international bailout, and years of austerity measures followed.

