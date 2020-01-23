Irish U21 midfielder Jason Knight signs a new derby contract

Republic of Ireland under-21 international Jason Knight has determined his future in Derby County by signing a new three-year deal with the Rams.

The former Cabinteely player has played 18 games for Phillip Cocu this season and started his last eight games in the championship.

Knight also scored his first goal for the club when he scored a goal last month in a 2-1 win over Charlton at Pride Park.

“The club has great confidence in the young players and that’s exciting,” the midfielder told Derby’s official website.

“The manager trusted some younger players in some key games and when you step on the field you only want to pay back the trust he has placed in you.

“The last year has been great for me personally and it’s great to have a new contract.”

Morgan Whittaker has also signed a new long-term deal with Derby and Cocu is “pleased” that the future of both players is secure:

“Both players have been on the first team since the beginning of the pre-season and have made real progress during this time.

“These new contracts are a reward for the hard work they have done and for the progress and development we have seen from them. However, they are also aware that they must stay on the right path and continue to work hard and be committed to what they want to achieve. “

“The philosophy that we pursue in the football club places great value on the fact that the first team and the academy have a strong relationship and a coordinated approach in order to offer young players the best possible chance for their development.”