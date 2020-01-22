Irish prisoners paid 2.5 million euros in pocket money in the first ten months of 2019

Irish prisoners received over 2.5 million euros in pocket money in the first ten months of last year.

According to information provided to Newstalk under the Freedom of Information Act, inmates received an additional 4.3 million euros in 2019 from their family and friends.

There are more than 4,000 prisoners in 13 prisons across the state.

Each inmate receives a daily allowance from Irish prison service, which they can spend on buying items in the Tuck Shop.

The standard daily price is € 1.70 – but for well-behaved prisoners € 2.20 and for bad behavior 95 cents.

Occupants can receive additional payments of up to € 3.50 per week for work in areas such as prison kitchens or laundries.

In the first ten months of last year, these programs paid out more than EUR 2.5 million.

John Lonergan, a former governor of Mountjoy Prison, says daily allowances are far too low.

He noted: “The primary school costs less than € 7 a week and the second class € 11 a week.

“If you assume that a box of cigarettes alone would cost over € 11, I think that will be put into perspective.

“The global number is misleading in the sense that it is a rough number – the public could see it as a huge amount of money, but in reality it is a very, very small amount of money.”

In total, the prisoners received a further EUR 4.35 million in gifts from family members and friends last year.

The inmates of the country’s largest prison – the Midlands Prison – received almost € 871,000, while the inmates of the Mountjoy Prison – the second largest – received more than € 805,000.

