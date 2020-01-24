Irish journalist Fergal Keane resigns from the BBC role

The BBC has announced that its African editor Fergal Keane will step down from his role.

The Irish broadcaster said the Irishman should leave his post due to a post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Jonathan Munro, head of the company’s news agency, said his diagnosis was the result of “decades of work in conflict areas around the world.”

He added that Mr. Keane “has been dealing privately with the effects of PTSD for several years”.

He will continue to report for BBC News, but in a new role.

In a memo to the staff, Munro said that after his diagnosis, the reporter “was supported by friends and colleagues in the news and received professional medical advice”.

“Now, however, he believes that he needs to change his role to further support his recovery.

“It is both brave and welcome that he is ready to be open to PTSD.”

Fergal Keane joined the BBC in 1989 as a correspondent for Northern Ireland and later reported on South Africa and Asia – before being appointed African editor.

He won an Amnesty TV award in 1994 for his investigation into the genocide in Rwanda.