Galway native Eímear Noone, who was the first woman to conduct the orchestra at an Oscar ceremony, said she was “overwhelmed” by the support she received before the Sunday event.

At the 92nd Academy Awards, nobody will perform excerpts from the five nominated scores tomorrow evening.

She has composed a lot for film and video games and is responsible for some of the most consistent soundscapes in ‘World of Warcraft’.

At today’s Newstalk Breakfast, she said she was nervous about conducting the 42-piece Oscar Orchestra at the Dolby Theater.

However, she believes the role is bigger than her.

She said, “I just feel like this position is bigger than me. I feel like I’m just the body that does the role, but something wonderful is going on.

“The goodwill from home blew me away and I feel like I bring it with me.

“Nerves bring you to life and make sure you pay attention.”

She added: “You live with them every day as an actor, but if something is bigger than you, it is good to acknowledge that and make my own ego out of it, to take and do the good and the bad that comes with it say this is it is a bright moment and there are a lot of people who have invested in it and it is no longer about me. “

No one said that her interest in music started in the national school where her teacher insisted that she study music.

She says that she learned from ordinary events such as making music in the fair and at school shows.

No one was informed that she would conduct the Oscars during a nightly phone call at her home in Portmarnock.

She said: “I somehow made it onto the shortlist and made it to the other side.

“It is a kind of lightning strike after 20 years.

No one said the experience was “really positive” and described the samples as “vibrant and uplifting”.

However, she said that before the prices on Sunday, she shouldn’t give too much away because the producers don’t want the participants to give out too many clues.

She added, “What I can tell you is that the rehearsals were magical.”

The Academy Awards will be broadcast on RTÉ 2 on Monday at 9:35 p.m.

Main picture: conductor and composer Eímear Noone pictured in Dublin Picture: Steve Humphreys