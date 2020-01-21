Irina Shayk is being recorded on this video: Please note!

Irina Shayk knows very well how to get attention. The Russian model uses her body very well when she has to pose or catwalks and that is why she is one of the most wanted top models in the world.

In one of her last photo passes we could see her with a motorcycle clothing (yes, literally), in which the Russian appeared and showed her qualities and turned around and showed some naughtiness and let out a cheek. And Irina at work is one of the best and loves to have fun and not make it official.

Bradley Cooper has already made her life anew

It seems that the divorce of Irina Shayk with Bradley Cooper the horns that the actor has put on him have already left it for the American, who proves that she is one of the biggest competitions in Hollywood and seems to have a new relationship.

Bradley Cooper has been seen flirting with actress Ana de Armas at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles after lunch between actors. Some say there is something between them.

