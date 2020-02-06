Ireland reaches “milestone” in connecting 4,000 megawatts of wind energy

According to the ESB, Ireland has reached a “major milestone” after connecting 4,000 megawatts (MW) of wind energy to the grid.

The energy company confirmed that it connected its 4,000 MW wind capacity on Thursday.

This has contributed to a record level in the generation of renewable energies in recent weeks.

The milestone was announced by Paddy Hayes, Managing Director of ESB Networks, at the SEAI Public Sector Energy Conference in DCU.

The ESB says it is part of a quest for a low-carbon energy future, in line with Ireland’s commitment to meet 70% of its electricity needs from renewable sources by 2030

Hayes says: “Connecting 4,000 MW of wind energy to our grid is a significant achievement for ESB Networks, the wind energy community and Ireland.

“Together with the work of our colleagues at EirGrid, we have helped Ireland become the world leader with 41 percent of our electricity generated from wind power last month.”

“The expansion of the use of clean electricity in sectors such as transport and heating offers a clear path to decarbonize society.

“ESB Networks continues to invest and work on innovations to develop a secure, sustainable, resilient and flexible distribution system that enables large-scale electrification, which is critical to climate action.”

ESB Networks employs over 3,200 people, including specialized network technicians.