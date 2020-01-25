Iraqi security forces storm Tahrir Square, clash with protesters: NPR

Volunteers evacuate the ruins of a medical tent near Tahrir Square in Baghdad on Saturday after security forces storm the area. They said security forces set fire to the tent and burned everything in it, including medical supplies.

The Iraqi security forces launched a crackdown on protesters from Baghdad against cities in the south on Saturday after an influential Shiite minister who participated in the demonstrations withdrew his support.

In Baghdad, security forces stormed bridges, roads near Tahrir Square, and an interchange that protesters took over. They fired live bullets and tear gas, and set fire to tents where demonstrators lived and doctors treated the wounded. At least one protester was killed and dozens injured, according to security and medical officials.

At least three demonstrators were killed in the southern city of Nasriyah when security forces moved in to open a highway blocked by the demonstrations, reports Al Jazeeras Arwa Ibrahim.

“They burned this medical tent with Molotov cocktails,” said Muslim, a medical student who dropped out in October to help treat the wounded. NPR does not use the last names of protesters, as hundreds of them were kidnapped by the militia in retaliation for the protests.

Muslim said he and other doctors saw uniformed security guards who lifted the homemade gas bombs to show demonstrators a mockery and then threw them in. The mattresses on the floor were still glowing as the burnt tent was torn from the metal poles. Pills were ground in the sidewalk.

“They don’t want protesters here – they think we’re sabotaging the country even though we’re building it – we’re cleaning it up from every corrupt person here,” he said. Muslims said the fire burned all of their medical supplies and even student laptops.

He and other volunteers began searching the wreckage of their tent when shots were fired on the street.

Anti-government protesters outside Tahrir Square in Baghdad try to block the streets again after Iraqi security forces storm through.

The security forces began to act after the Shia cleric, Muqtada Sadr, withdrew his support for protests against the government that overthrown a government they believed was corrupt and controlled by Iran. Sadr, who had long been considered an Iraqi nationalist, had supported the demonstrators’ demands. He left Iraq last month to move to Iran.

Sadr’s left-wing supporters in Tahrir Square were stunned.

“We had so much hope in him and he sold us for a very simple thing – because of the power,” said one of the demonstrators, who did not give his name out of fear of reprisals. The three-month protests broke the fear of criticizing powerful religious, party or militia leaders, but public criticism of Sadr remains dangerous.

“Sayyid Muqtada – the cowardest person in Iraq,” the protester continued, using an honor that designates a descendant of the Prophet Mohammad. “Seven hundred people died because of you.”

Iraqi security forces include Iran-backed militias that are nominally under the control of the Iraqi government. Sadr’s inversion seemed to smash the broad, secular protest movement that started exactly three months ago on October 25th.

Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi announced in November that he would resign as a result of the protests, but is still the janitor at the top. The prime minister’s candidates have so far largely come from traditional parties with ties to Iran and other countries and have been rejected by the demonstrators.

In the meantime, thousands of demonstrators have come in daily and hundreds have started some kind of community on Tahrir Square. They feared that the militias supported by Iran would leave by force.

They had pitched tents and organized meals, with doctors and dentists providing services. Outside the square, other demonstrators had put up temporary barriers to keep the security forces out.

Between 600 and 700 protesters are believed to have been killed by security forces or armed militia officers since October – deaths that the Iraqi government has largely attributed to “unknown groups”, a euphemism for militias on the government’s payroll, but not by the government Government is controlled.

While security forces stormed areas around Tahrir Square, the demonstrators evacuated an unfinished high-rise building overlooking a bridge to the green zone. The strategic building gave them a view of the square and green area, as well as a degree of protection from snipers who were believed to have used the building to shoot demonstrators.

Security forces burned medical tents and fired live bullets and tear gas to drive protesters away from bridges and streets near Tahrir Square in Baghdad on Saturday.

However, many others vowed to stay and protest even though they expected the security forces to storm the square at night. When news of the crackdown came, thousands of people, most of them young men, came from other parts of the city to join the demonstrators, who were either faced with tear gas near intersections or sang slogans and the national anthem on the Sang Tahrir Square.

“They burned the tents down and told us they would come back at night and clear the place,” said a protester named Ibrahim. “We have achieved many things, but we have not yet achieved what we came for.”