Iraqi Prime Minister tells US to determine mechanism for withdrawal of troops paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

The Iraqi Prime Minister said that his country rejects all violations of his sovereignty, including the barrage of ballistic missiles firing at Iranian troops against US troops in Iraq and also the US violation of Iraqi airspace in the air raid that a Iranian general summit last week killed.

The Iraqi leader asked Pompeo to “send deputies to Iraq to prepare a mechanism to implement parliament’s resolution on the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq,” the statement said.

“The prime minister said US troops had entered Iraq and drones were flying into the airspace without permission from the Iraqi authorities, and this was a violation of bilateral agreements,” the statement added.

Top US military officials, including General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper have said there were no plans for the US to withdraw from Iraq.

Iraqi lawmakers adopted a non-binding resolution to expel US forces following a strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis last Friday.

The final escalation was initiated when a rocket attack blamed the Iranian-backed Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades, militia group, which caused the death of an American contractor on a base in Kirkuk province. The US responded with a barrage of strikes at the bases of the militia, killing at least 25 people.

___

Kullab reported on Beirut.

Samya Kullab and Qassim Abdul-Zahra, The Associated Press