Loading...

Iraqi Prime Minister tells the US to determine a mechanism for withdrawing troops

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to adjust its online advertisements and for other purposes. More information or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the principles of the Digital Advertising Alliance. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.

We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued use of the site means permission.

Loading articles …



from The Associated Press

Posted on January 10, 2020 2:28 AM PST

BAGHDAD – Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has instructed the US Secretary of State to send a delegation to Iraq in charge of formulating the mechanism for the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s office on Friday says that the request came in a telephone conversation between Abdul-Mahdi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday evening. It says that Pompeo called the Iraqi prime minister.

The Prime Minister said Iraq rejects all violations of its sovereignty, including the attacks of Iranian troops on US bases and US violations of Iraq’s airspace in an air strike that killed an Iranian general.

The corresponding press

We have sent an e-mail with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.

We will send you a link to create a new password.

{* #forgotPasswordForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* back button *}

{* forgotPassword_sendButton *}

{* / forgotPasswordForm *}

{* #legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}

{* name *}

{* e-mail *}

{* Postal Code *}

{* sex *}

{* birthdate_required *}

Subscribe to NEWS 1130 newsletters

I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time

Loading newsletters

By clicking on Confirm account, I agree with the Rogers Media service conditions and privacy policy.

{* / legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}

{* mergeAccounts *}

{* public_profileBlurb *}

Display Name:

{* public_displayName *}

{* public_name *}

{* public_gender *}

{* public_birthdate *}

{* public_emailAddress *}

{* public address *}

{* public_phoneNumber *}

Updating your profile data …

You have activated your account, do not hesitate to view our exclusive competitions, videos and content.

You have activated your account, do not hesitate to view our exclusive competitions, videos and content.

An error occurred while updating your data. Please contact us.

Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!

{* loginWidget *}

Or

Welcome back, !

{* #userInformationForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* traditionalSignIn_password *}

{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}

{* / userInformationForm *}

Or

{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* mergePassword *}

{* back button *}

{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}

{* / tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}

Confirm the information below before you sign up.

{* # registrationForm_radio_2 *}

{* traditionalRegistration_firstName *}

{* traditionalRegistration_lastName *}

{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}

{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}

{* traditionalRegistration_password *}

{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}

{* traditionalRegistration_postalCode *}

{* traditionalRegistration_gender *}

{* traditionalRegistration_birthdate_required *}

Subscribe to NEWS 1130 newsletters

I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time

By checking this box, I agree to Rogers Media’s terms of service and privacy policy.

{* back button *}

{* createAccountButton *}

{* / registrationForm_radio_2 *}

Check your e-mail for a link to reset your password.

We have sent an e-mail with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.

We have not recognized that password reset code. Enter your email address to get a new one.

{* #resetPasswordForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* / resetPasswordForm *}

Password has been successfully updated.

{* newPasswordForm *}

{* new password *}

{* newpasswordConfirm *}

{* / newPasswordForm *}

Thank you for verifying your email address.

Sorry, we were unable to verify that email address. Enter your e-mail address below and we will send you another e-mail.

{* #resendVerificationForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* / resendVerificationForm *}

You may have created a profile with another Rogers Media brand that can be used to log in to this site.

{* #userInformationForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* traditionalSignIn_password *}

{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}

{* traditionalSignIn_createButton *}

{* / userInformationForm *}

Or

{* loginWidget *}