Iraqi militias throwing stones have left the US embassy after protests

BAGDAD (Reuters) – Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups who stormed the US Embassy and hurled stones in two days of protest withdrew on Wednesday after Washington deployed additional troops and threatened reprisals against Tehran.

Demonstrators angry with U.S. air strikes against Tehran-backed Hezbollah group Kataib, which killed at least 25 people, threw stones at the building while U.S. forces fired tear gas on the roofs to disperse them.

In the late afternoon, most appeared to have responded to a call by the People's Mobilization Force (PMF), mainly the Shiite militia, to withdraw the message that the demonstrators' message had been heard.

Young men swept the road in front of the embassy with palm branches. Others packed up their equipment and vans came to take people with them. Some went to set up a protest camp outside a nearby hotel.

The Iraqi military said all the demonstrators left in the evening.

The protests marked a new turn in the shadow war between Washington and Tehran in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump, facing a re-election campaign in 2020, accused Iran of orchestrating the violence. He threatened retaliation against Iran on Tuesday, but later said he didn't want war.

Iran, under heavy economic strain, declined responsibility for punishing Trump's US sanctions.

The riots followed U.S. air strikes at Hezbollah bases in Kataib on Sunday in retaliation for missile attacks that killed a US contractor in northern Iraq last week.

On Tuesday the masses sang: "Death to America!", Lit fires and crashed surveillance cameras. They broke through an outside area of ​​the embassy but did not enter the main area.

The huge embassy that was built on the banks of the Tigris in the fortified "green zone" in central Baghdad during the American occupation after the 2003 invasion that overthrew Saddam Hussein is the largest diplomatic mission in the United States worldwide.

Washington said its diplomats were safe and hundreds of additional troops were being sent to the region.

The State Department said Wednesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had decided to postpone his upcoming trip to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus to stay in Washington and monitor the situation in Iraq. (L1N29606E)

Pompeo spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said.

Pompeo said on Twitter that Abdul Mahdi agreed that Iraq "will continue to exercise responsibility for the security of US personnel and remove the @USEmbBaghdad attackers supported by Iran."

Pompeo wrote on Twitter thanking the Emir in the call "for Qatar's solidarity in the face of Iran's malign regional influence," including the attack on the embassy in Baghdad.

The embassy said that all public consular operations have been suspended and all future appointments have been canceled.

The anti-American action took place after months of protests in Iraq against the government and the militias supported by Iran. Many Iraqis complain that their country has become a battlefield for a proxy war between Washington and Tehran and that their leaders are committed to the foreign powers.

The Iraqi government has long faced tensions in its close relationship with the two opponents. Trump spoke to Abdul Mahdi on Tuesday and asked Iraq to protect the embassy.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the US attacks on Wednesday. Iran called on a Swiss ambassador, representing the interests of the United States in Tehran, to complain about what he described as "warmongering" words from Washington.

US officials said 750 additional troops would initially be deployed from Kuwait, and up to 4,000 troops could be deployed to the region in the coming days.

More than 5,000 U.S. soldiers are stationed in Iraq and support the local armed forces. The airstrikes have triggered calls to Iraq to disperse them.

Many in the crowd outside the embassy said their main goal was to end Washington's presence in Iraq.

Despite decades of hostility between Iran and the United States, Iranian-backed militias and U.S. forces were on the same side against Islamic state fighters during the 2014-2017 Iraq war. Both powers helped the government regain its territory from militants who had overran one third of Iraq.

Since then, US troops have had to withdraw while the militias supported by Iran have been added to the security forces.

Abdul Mahdi, who has announced plans to resign in the face of government protests that have killed more than 450 people, is supported by Iran and its allies.

The militia may have decided to withdraw from the embassy so as not to make it appear weak or to avert clashes with government forces.

Overnight, demonstrators set up tents and camped outside the embassy walls. In the morning, they brought food, cooking utensils, and mattresses, which indicated that they planned to stay before retiring.

"Our sit-in is forever until this devil's den is closed forever, but don't give an excuse to make your protest violent. Don't collide with security," a crowd protester said from a stage, which was built in the embassy before departure.

