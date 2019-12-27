Iraqi military base with US forces that have been attacked by missiles

Loading...

KIRKUK, Iraq (Reuters) – According to the Iraqi military, several missiles were fired at Iraqi military base K1 on Friday, which is home to U.S. and Iraqi forces near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk.

It was not immediately clear whether there were victims. Security forces found a launch pad for Katyusha missiles in an abandoned vehicle near the base.

No group took responsibility for the attack.

The Islamic State's militants are active in the region and are using uprising tactics to overthrow the government in Baghdad since it recaptured the entire territory and declared victory against it in December 2017.

However, a senior US military official said this month that attacks by Iranian-backed groups on bases where US forces are based in Iraq are picking up speed, becoming more sophisticated, and bringing all sides closer to an uncontrollable escalation.

His warning came two days after four Katyusha rockets hit a base near Baghdad International Airport and wounded five members of the Iraqi elite counterterrorism service defeat Islamic state insurgents.

The K1 base, which is located 15 km northwest of Kirkuk in northern Iraq, is home to US forces and Iraqi troops from the Federal Police and Counter-Terrorism Service, security forces said.

