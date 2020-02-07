Iraq is considering deepening military ties with Russia given the strained relationship with the United States

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared on Radio Free Europe / Radio Free Liberty.

The Iraqi Department of Defense has said it has discussed options for deepening military cooperation with Russia, as relations between Baghdad and Washington broke up after a U.S. airstrike that killed a senior Iranian general in the country.

The ministry’s statement of February 6 followed a meeting in Baghdad between the Iraqi Army chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Othman al-Ghanimi, and the Russian ambassador Maksim Maksimov, along with Moscow’s newly arrived defense attache.

Ghanimi praised Moscow’s role in the fight against the Islamic State’s extremist group, saying that the Russians “provided our armed forces with advanced and effective equipment and weapons that played an important role in resolving many battles,” the ministry statement said ,

The statement added that both sides were discussing prospects for “cooperation and coordination” and that Maksimov invited Ghanimi to visit Russia and meet with his counterpart “in the context of enhanced cooperation between the two countries”.

Moscow did not respond immediately.

Iraq has relied heavily on Washington’s military and financial support since the US-led invasion of Saddam Hussein in 2003. He has attempted to balance relations with Washington and Tehran, which have had a major impact on the Shiite militias, despite recent street protests, anger over foreign influences in the country.

