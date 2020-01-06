Iraq informs Trump GTFO after strike that killed Qassem Soleimani

Loading...

Sunday, just days after the US strike that killed powerful Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, the Trump administration had its first real taste of the international response. The Iraqi parliament voted to oust US troops from the country, and Tehran announced that it would completely withdraw from its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal.

The setback did not take the form of a targeted strike at a major American outpost or a member of the American service, but combined, the two events served as a wake-up call for Washington officials who, for days, had desperately tried to manage the fallout from the Soleimani strike, some describing it as an act aimed at “advancing the cause of peace”.

President Donald Trump’s colorful answer? Threaten Iraq with sanctions if he expels American troops: “If they ask us to leave, if we don’t do it in a very friendly manner, we will impose sanctions on them like they’ve never seen before.” This will make the Iranian sanctions somewhat tame. “

Tehran’s announcement about its nuclear program on Sunday indicated that efforts by Iran and the United States in recent months to discuss the possibility of negotiations have virtually disappeared. And the Iraqi vote in Parliament, although not binding, worries State Department officials who, for days, tried to convince Iraqi officials that supporting the American presence in the country was still the best bet for a ongoing partnership.

In response to Sunday’s events, Trump has threatened “disproportionate” strikes against Tehran and has indicated that he will not be coerced by anyone on the Hill.

“These media reports will serve as a notification to the United States Congress that if Iran strikes an American person or target, the United States will respond quickly and completely, and perhaps disproportionately. Such legal advice is not required, but is nevertheless given! Said the president on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Sunday’s whirlwind and new developments weren’t entirely unexpected by Trump’s national security officials or his war planners. Shortly before he ordered the fatal attack, which could change the world, on Thursday, the president was informed of a menu of possible consequences if Soleimani was killed. According to two administration officials, one of the potential consequences listed has been attacks on US military personnel abroad – and another, the Iranian regime has decided to step up its nuclear program.

For Iraqi officials who have worked closely with the United States, including Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Hadi, fears that their country may become the proxy battleground for a war between the United States and Iran combined with a feeling of betrayal on the part of their American allies.

Last week, as Abdul-Hadi struggled to calm an increasingly explosive confrontation, he turned to Soleimani for help. An American entrepreneur was killed by a militia, Kataeb Hezbollah, who is part of the Iraqi government forces but who responded to Soleimani. Then come US retaliatory air strikes against Kataeb Hezbollah, killing at least 24 people. Militia supporters reacted by trying to make their way through the US Embassy complex, similar to a fortress, in the Baghdad green zone.

The Iraqis knew that Soleimani could escalate the violence – or he could subdue the many Iraqi militias over which he exercised de facto command, and thereby ease tensions.

When the embassy siege ended, Abdul-Mahdi received a phone call from Trump thanking his government, and Trump asked him to “mediate” between the United States and Iran. But Trump had previously ordered drones and helicopters set in motion to end the Iranian general in an explosion of fire early Friday morning near Baghdad airport.

Trump says he has ordered a major attack on the Americans to stop. But Abdul-Mahdi told the Iraqi parliament on Sunday: “I was to meet Soleimani on the day of his death.” He had come to deliver “a message from Iran responding to the message we sent from Saudi Arabia [Arabia] to Iran”.

“Abdul-Mahdi has only proposed two options to Parliament: either the United States willfully and slowly withdraw, or it may do so as quickly as possible.”

Abdul-Mahdi and other Iraqi officials, calling it Trump’s duplicity, seemingly feel that they have little choice but to demand the withdrawal of U.S. forces. Indeed, with the approach of the Sunday vote on the non-binding resolution, Abdul-Mahdi proposed to Parliament only two options: that the United States withdraw deliberately and slowly or that they do so as quickly as possible. And Abdul-Mahdi, long regarded as a friend by Washington, said he favored the second option.

In the hours after Soleimani’s blazing disappearance, senior State Department officials were tasked with reaching out to officials across Iraq to allay fears that the country would once again become an American battlefield. . But the most pressing concern for the State Department and the White House, according to two senior US officials, was to convince politicians in Baghdad and Erbil, the regional government capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, that they should continue to support the presence of American troops in the country. Axios was the first to report that the United States contacted Iraqi officials to try to stop the vote in Parliament.

For more than a year, leading Iraqi politicians have called on the United States to withdraw, saying its presence has only exacerbated tensions on the ground with Iranian-backed militias. And the State Department’s most important impetus has been to strengthen Kurdish support – to ask Kurdish deputies not to stand for a vote that would expel American troops from the country.

The outcome was not 100% predictable, sources said. For months, American diplomats in Iraq have voiced private concerns that the Kurds are not satisfied with the United States, that they thought they could not count on a Trump White House.

The Kurds and many Sunni deputies did not stand for the vote, which can be interpreted as a de facto demonstration of their support for the American position. But the parliament nevertheless voted for the withdrawal of American troops from the country.

The vote cannot be implemented by the interim government of Abdul-Hadi, so technically American forces have a bit of a break. But the writing, as they said in ancient Babylon, is on the wall.

Senior Pentagon and State Department officials have discussed the possibility of moving US troops to the Kurdish region of Iraq. But with somewhat fragile Kurdish support, this option is not clear either.

Trump told Air Force One journalists on Sunday evening that he would sanction Iraq “as they have never seen it before” and that they “would make the Iranian sanctions somewhat tame.” “We will not leave unless they reimburse us,” Trump said, apparently referring to an American air base in the country.

For much of the Iraqi government, the murder of Soleimani was the last straw. For the Iranian leaders and dozens of citizens of the Islamic Republic, it was an act of war and a cry of rallying for revenge. For Trump’s detractors, it was yet another disastrous decision made by a spectacularly unfit commander.

“How can we avoid a new escalation knowing that the Iranians have to do something?”

– Friendly Iraqi official in the United States

But for Trump’s base and his party’s power centers – loyal to MAGA, conservative war hawks, right-wing religious leaders – this was cause for elation.

Robert Jeffress, Dallas pastor in the mega-church and Trump’s outside advisor, said that by looking at the news early Friday morning, the day after the strike, he quickly rewrote the address he was supposed to speak at. an “Evangelicals for Trump” event for God thank you “for a president like Donald Trump who is ready to face evil and act”.

Friday, President Trump went to press cameras, shortly before his trip to this gathering of “evangelicals for Trump” in Florida, to insist to the world: “We acted last night to stop a war. We have taken no steps to start a war. “

Senior Iraqi officials are all too aware that the American political considerations that could determine the fate of their nation rest largely on Trump’s re-election strategy at this point. The result, they say, is counterproductive.

“You are strengthening the guys” – the Iranians – “you want to weaken,” said an Iraqi official who is a friend of the United States. “But the question is what to do now.” Then he added disturbingly, “How do we avoid a new escalation knowing that the Iranians have to do something?”

