Iran's retaliatory attack causes 34 traumatic brain injuries to US troops, Defense Ministry says

The number of soldiers injured in attacks on the United States in Iraq this month has increased.

Officials originally reported that 11 US soldiers were injured, but Defense Department spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said Friday that 34 soldiers were brain injured, a term he used to describe concussions. brain and health effects.

On January 8, Iranian missile strikes came in retaliation for an American drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general-in-chief.

Last week, 11 U.S. service members were transported from Iraq to U.S. medical facilities in Germany and Kuwait for further assessment of concussion-like symptoms. In addition, defense officials had previously said that a dozen more soldiers had been flown to Germany in recent days. Most were being treated for symptoms of possible head trauma injury.

Members receive treatment in Germany, at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and at their home bases; many diagnosed in Iraq have returned to work, said Hoffman.

He said officials were able to update the figures after the soldiers were evacuated for further processing.

Traumatic brain injury, or TBI, has been a growing concern in the military since the start of the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, with the Defense Ministry reporting more than 375,000 incidents between 2000 and 2018, according to a report by the National Academy of Sciences published last year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that the effects of TBI can vary widely depending on severity – ranging from short-term symptoms to lifelong debilitating effects on cognitive and motor function and behavior, including significant changes in thought and behavior, depression, anxiety and aggression.

In 2014 alone, TBIs resulted in approximately 288,000 hospitalizations and were linked to almost 57,000 deaths.

