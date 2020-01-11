Iran's impasse seems to be the spotlight on Trump's new security advisor

WASHINGTON – In a defining week for President Donald Trump on the world stage, national security adviser Robert O’Brien was a constant presence on the side of the president when the US came to the brink of war with Iran and back.

The contrasts with O’Brien’s predecessor along the way – in secret consultation at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Trump in Florida, in the Oval Office and in consultation in the basement in the White House Situation Room – could not have been stricter to be.

While former national security adviser John Bolton spent decades as a conservative iconoclast in the public arena, O’Brien is far from a household name. Although Bolton had strong opinions that he shared hard in the Oval Office, O’Brien worked on a friendly relationship with Trump. And while Bolton’s trademark mustache was a target of Trump’s mockery, the president is drawn to O’Brien’s calm atmosphere and style.

“Straight from central casting,” says Trump van O’Brien.

Despite all the differences between the two men, O’Brien finally signed for the same course that Bolton had long approved: a strike to eliminate Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani. The decision drew retaliation rockets from Tehran.

The way O’Brien led the White House of Trump through the trial made himself attractive to the president and broadened his rapidly growing influence in the West Wing.

“He is a deal man and the president is a deal man,” said Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser. “Many foreign policy people are good at explaining why things are wrong, but are petrified to bring things into play and take calculated risks.”

The drama in Iran was set in motion when Trump O’Brien from Los Angeles called for the President’s lush Palm Beach spread, where Trump spent a two-week winter vacation. While other top executives, including Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, discussed the president from afar, Trump O’Brien wanted to be by his side.

“Robert was calm, cool and collected, and kept the president constantly informed,” Kushner recalled.

More than half a dozen current and former government officials and republicans close to the White House have contributed to this account. Many spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Trump has long been known for voting old votes for new votes, but O’Brien’s rise in the inner circle of the president has been fast. The 53-year-old O’Brien, who has handled dozens of complex international lawsuits, has a corner office on the first floor of the White House, a stone’s throw from the Oval Office.

A sharply dressed Republican lawyer who worked in the administration of Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, O’Brien was appointed by Trump in May 2018 as the best hostage negotiator in the country. He successfully worked for the release of several Americans, including Pastor Andrew Brunson, who spent two years in a Turkish prison. O’Brien also traveled to Sweden to lobby for the release of rapper A $ AP Rocky, imprisoned for an attack.

Bolton, Trump’s third national security adviser, fell out of favor with the president after a number of sharp disagreements, including the policies of North Korea and Iran. He was forced in September. The previous national security adviser to Trump, H.R. McMaster, never developed a personal report with the president, who abandoned McMaster’s long-winded briefing style.

Bolton had often struggled with Pompeo and Defense officials and sometimes frustrated the president with his sharp clashes and bureaucratic knife fights.

O’Brien, on the other hand, makes it a point to cooperate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pentagon. People who are familiar with his work style describe an honest broker who is diplomatic but direct. He is known to present the views of Pompeo and top defense and intelligence officials to the President as he would inform a legal client.

Colleagues say that he is not trying to push his own ideas about foreign policy on the president and is more opposed to the views of agencies other than Bolton. He has a plaque on his desk that says, “There is no limit to what a man can do or where he can go if he doesn’t mind who gets the credit.” “It’s a replica of that President Ronald Reagan kept holding his desk in the Oval Office.

Administrative officials point out, at least for the time being, a new camaraderie in the latest incarnation of the Trump National Security Team: Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper were classmates from West Point; Army General Mark Milley, president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has grown close to Trump; and O’Brien, unlike Bolton, has not attempted to end others in the decision-making process.

“I think he feels very comfortable with the idea of ​​the job as a staff job, which I think is the model,” said former Senator Jim Talent, a Republican in Missouri who met O’Brien over ten years ago when she Mitt advised Romney’s 2008 presidential campaign. “It’s clear that when the president asks for his advice, he gives his personal opinion.”

Where Republicans see themselves as a collegiate team, some Democratic critics are concerned that Trump is surrounded by advisers who are eager to give in to his views.

New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez, the top democrat of the Senate’s External Relations Committee, said the national security team of the administration does not seem to have “critical votes”.

Senate Minority Director Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Last week complained that the current Trump team lacked the gravitas of previous advisors, including former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and McMaster, both retired generals.

“People like Mattis and McMaster, who disagree with the president because he is so capricious, leave – and leave a bunch of” yes “people who seem to want to do what the president wants,” Schumer said recently on the senate floor .

After the drone attack on Soleimani, there was a deliberate attempt to give the Iranians some, but not too much, room to respond without giving the US a military response. Even when Trump delivered fire and sulfur warnings, the rest of his national security team gave indications that not every Iranian reaction would let American rockets fly. When the Tehran rockets left no casualties in attacks on US bases in Iraq, the crisis eased, at least for the time being.

While former advisors such as Mattis and McMaster tried to control some of the president’s impulses, O’Brien is considered one of Trump’s risky tendencies.

O’Brien’s style was to offer advantages and disadvantages before finally accepting Trump’s decisions, including the movements to abruptly withdraw US troops from Kurdish territory in Syria and the military attack that the leader of the Islamic state of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

O’Brien has built good relationships in the White House and on Capitol Hill, said Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah.

“Every time I talk to him about the president – and his name appears pretty when the president and I talk – the president always talks about him,” said the Utah senator. He added that O’Brien ‘has a customer. He does not have his own agenda that he pursues. “

___

Lemire reported from New York. Associated Press writer Zeke Miller has contributed to this report.

___

Follow Lemire on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire, Riechmann at http://twitter.com/@driechmann and Madhani at http://twitter.com/@aamerismad

Jonathan Lemire, Deb Riechmann and Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press