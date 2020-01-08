Iran's attack on the US armed forces increases the price of oil and gold

Loading...

Brent crude contracts for March delivery, according to Refnitiv, rose 5.1 percent when trading resumed to $ 71.75 a barrel, hitting the high of $ 71.95 as of mid-September A drone attack broke out Major Saudi oil factories raised temporary concerns about the supply of the world’s largest crude oil exporter.

In the early afternoon, Brent futures were trading at $ 70.25 a barrel, up 2.9% from Tuesday’s closing price. US WTI crude oil futures for delivery in February also rose 2.7 percent to $ 64.42 a barrel after hitting the session high of $ 65.65 a barrel since April 25, last year had reached.

Both the Brent and WTI front month futures have increased by more than 25 percent since the beginning of October, which is not only due to the increased geopolitical tensions but also due to the expansion of delivery restrictions on the part of OPEC and its allies in December. The optimism about the prospects for demand for easing trade tensions between the US and China has also contributed to the increase.

News of the missile attack on US bases in Iraq also led to strong gold gains on Wednesday. Spot prices rose 2.4 percent, according to the refinitive, to $ 1,610.90 an ounce, reaching new seven-year highs in the process.

The spot gold price, expressed in Australian dollars, rose to $ 2,350.79 an ounce, surpassing the record high of $ 2,321.55 an ounce set at the end of August last year.

In addition to the heightened uncertainty, the 10-year Australian government bond yield fell to 1.151 percent on the gold price, widening the decline from the 1.42 percent multi-month high earlier last week to a respectable 27 basis points.

The implicit likelihood of an RBA rate cut next month also rose from around 40 percent shortly before Christmas to 65 percent, according to Australian interbank futures.