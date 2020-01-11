Iranians shot down aircraft, western leaders declare | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

The assessment that 176 people were killed as collateral damage in the Iranian US. the conflict cast a fresh appearance on what initially appeared to be a relatively calm aftermath after the US military operation that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

It was not immediately clear how the US and their allies would react. Despite Washington and Tehran’s efforts to distance itself from the brink of a possible war, the region remained sharp after the assassination of the Iranian General and the Iraqi rocket attacks. American troops were very alert.

In the White House, President Donald Trump suggested that he believed Iran was responsible for the shooting and rejected Iran’s initial claim that it was a mechanical problem with the aircraft.

“Someone could have made a mistake on the other side.” Said Trump and noticed that the plane was flying in a “pretty rough neighborhood”.

At the end of Thursday, the American House approved a measure intended to block further military action against Iran without the consent of the Congress. However, the resolution adopted by the Democratic majority house is not binding and, in any case, no similar measure could pass the Senate controlled by the Republicans.

Regarding the plane’s down, the US officials would not say what intelligence they had pointing at an Iranian rocket, believed to have been fired by the Russian Tor system, known to NATO as the SA-15. But they acknowledged the existence of satellites and other sensors in the region, as well as the likelihood of communication intercepts and other similar intelligence.

The New York Times posted a video on Thursday stating that it had verified the time when the apparent rocket hit the plane over Iran. The video shows a fast-moving object that rises before a fiery explosion. An object, apparently on fire, then continues in a different direction.

A preliminary Iranian investigation report released on Thursday said the passenger aircraft pilots had never made a radio call for help and that the plane was trying to return to the airport when the burning plane crashed.

The Iranian report suggested that a sudden emergency, the Boeing 737, operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, late Tuesday when it crashed, only minutes after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran.

However, investigators from Iran’s civil aviation organization did not offer an immediate explanation for the disaster. Iranian officials initially blamed a technical defect for the crash, something that was supported by Ukrainian officials before saying they would not speculate during an ongoing investigation.

Before the US assessment, the state-run Iranian news agency Hasan Rezaeifa, the head of the Civil Aviation Investigation Commission, quoted that “missile, missile or anti-aircraft systems are excluded.”

The Ukrainian international airlines left on Wednesday at 6.12 on Wednesday, in Tehran, after almost an hour delay at Imam Khomeini airport of Tehran, the most important airport for travelers in Iran. It reached altitude in a westerly direction and reached nearly 8,000 feet, according to both the report and flight tracking data.

Then something went wrong, although “no radio messages were received from the pilot about unusual situations,” the report said. In an emergency, pilots reach the air traffic controllers to warn them and clear the runway before they arrive, although their first priority is to make the aircraft fly.

Eyewitnesses, including the crew of another passing flight, described the plane dug up in flames before it crashed at 6:18 am, the report said. The crash caused a huge explosion when the plane hit the ground, probably because the plane was fully loaded with fuel for the flight to Kiev, Ukraine.

The report also confirmed that both ‘black boxes’ containing aircraft data and cockpit communication had been recovered, although they had been damaged and some parts of their memory had been lost.

Hours before the plane crash, the US Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency flight restriction that prohibited US airlines and pilots from flying over areas of the Iraqi, Iranian and some airspace in the Persian Gulf and warned of the “potential for miscalculation or misidentification” for civil aircraft due to increased political and military tensions.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the Ukrainian Security Council, told the Ukrainian media that officials had several working theories about the crash, including a rocket attack.

“A rocket attack, possibly a Tor missile system, is one of the most important (theories), since information has surfaced on the Internet about elements of a rocket found near the crash site,” said Danilov.

Ukrainian investigators who arrived in Iran on Thursday were waiting for permission from the Iranian authorities to investigate the crash site and look for rocket fragments, Danilov said.

The Tor is a rocket system made in Russia. Russia delivered 29 Tor-M1s to Iran in 2007 and Iran showed the missiles in military parades.

Iran did not respond immediately to the Ukrainian comments. Gene. Abolfazl Shekarchi, the spokesman for the Iranian forces, however, denied that a rocket hit the plane in a Wednesday reported by the semi-official news agency Fars. He rejected the allegation as “psychological warfare” by opposition groups based in Iran abroad.

Ukraine has a grim history with rocket attacks, including in July 2014 when such a strike brought down a flight from Malaysia Airlines over Eastern Ukraine and killed all 298 people on board.

The aircraft carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from different countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials. Many of the passengers would be international students going to universities in Canada; they were on their way back to Toronto via Kiev after a family visit during the winter break.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said: “Undoubtedly, the priority for Ukraine is to identify the causes of the plane crash. We will certainly discover the truth. “

The crash was one of the worst losses to human lives in an aviation disaster. The flag above the parliament in Ottawa was lowered to half-staff and Prime Minister Trudeau promised to bring the disaster to a successful conclusion.

The American accident investigator, the National Transportation Safety Board, talks to the State Department and the Treasury Department about traveling to Iran to inspect the US-built aircraft and work with the Iranian authorities despite US economic sanctions against that country . In a statement on Thursday, the NTSB said it “will continue to monitor the situation surrounding the crash and evaluate the level of participation in the study.”

US officials have expressed concern about sending workers to Iran because of the increased tensions.

Associated Press writers Rob Gillies in Toronto, Robert Burns and Matthew Lee in Washington and Jill Lawless in London have contributed.

Lolita C. Baldor and Zeke Miller, The Associated Press