Iranians gather on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution

Tehran – Iranians took to the streets of Tehran and other cities across the country for rallies and celebrations across the country on Tuesday to celebrate the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

State media said the rallies would take place in more than 5,000 cities and districts across Iran. In the capital, Tehran, the Iranians made their way from 12 different districts to the central Tehran Freedom Square, where President Hassan Rouhani was supposed to speak to the crowds.

This year’s anniversary celebrations take place amid unprecedented bitterness between Tehran and Washington. Tensions have increased since President Donald Trump pulled the United States from the Iranian nuclear deal with the world powers in May 2018.

A series of attacks in the Middle East culminated in a US drone attack that killed General Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian revolutionary guard, in Baghdad in January. Iran avenged the US airstrike with a ballistic missile attack that targeted US forces in Iraq and injured over 100 US troops.

However, public anger is also increasing among the 80 million people, especially after Iranian forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner last month after launching from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. The Iranian government denied for days that a missile attack had shot down the plane before admitting it under Western pressure.

The anniversary comes about 10 days before the Iranian general election, which is expected to measure the popularity of Rouhani and his camp, a mixture of moderate and reform-oriented factions, against their tough rivals.

The Islamic revolution in Iran began with widespread unrest over the reign of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. The Shah, who died terminally from cancer, fled Iran in January 1979. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini then returned from exile and the government fell on February 11, 1979 after days of mass demonstrations and clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

Iran would later vote for an Islamic republic, a Shiite theocracy with Khomeini as the first supreme leader who has the final say on all state affairs. The anger over America that enabled the Shah to receive cancer treatment in New York later triggered the takeover of the U.S. embassy in Tehran by student militants and the subsequent hostage crisis that triggered decades of hostility.

