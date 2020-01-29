Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Iranian state television broadcast a photo of a Zero Dark Thirty actor to illustrate the claim that the CIA officer who inspired the character had been killed.

The U.S. military confirmed the crash of an E-11A surveillance aircraft in Ghanzi, eastern Afghanistan. The Taliban who control the region say that several of the best CIA activists have been killed and have been denied access to the crash site since then.

One of these CIA activists was Michael D’Andrea.

Iranian television has provided no evidence to support the allegation that D’Andrea was killed on Monday.

State television claims that high-ranking CIA officer Michael D’Andrea, who is said to have played a key role in the murder of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, was killed in the crash. The image shown shows actor Fredric Lehne playing a character based on D’Andrea in the film Zero Dark Thirty

January 28, 2020

But instead of showing a photo of the real D’Andrea, the Iranian channel One showed the face of Fredric Lehne, an American actor who played a character inspired by D’Andrea from the film Zero Dark Thirty from 2012. The film is a dramatization of the murder of Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden by the United States.

It is not known if the choice of photo was a mistake or a last resort because no photos of D’Andrea were available.

The network also said D’Andrea has “a key role in the murder of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani”.

The film describes the decades-long hunt for Bin Laden after the September 11 attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people.

The real D’Andrea is the head of CIA activities related to Iran,

The CIA declined to comment on Iranian television reports when contacted by business insiders.

