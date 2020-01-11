Iranian standoff shines spotlight on Trump's new security adviser

WASHINGTON – During a defining week for President Donald Trump on the world stage, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien was a constant presence alongside the President while the United States was on the brink of war with Iran and vice versa.

Contrasts with O’Brien’s predecessor along the way – during secret consultations at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago complex in Florida, at the Oval Office and in the basement deliberations in the House Situation Room Blanche – couldn’t have been more striking.

While former national security adviser John Bolton has spent decades as a conservative iconoclast in the public arena, O’Brien is far from a household name. While Bolton had strong opinions which he strongly shared in the Oval Office, O’Brien worked to establish a kind relationship with Trump. And while Bolton’s signature mustache was a target of Trump’s mockery, the president is drawn to the ambiance and understated style of O’Brien in California.

“Right out of the central cast,” said Trump of O’Brien.

Despite all the differences between the two men, O’Brien ended up approving the same course of action that Bolton had long approved: a strike to eliminate the first Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani. The move sparked retaliatory missiles from Tehran.

The way O’Brien led Trump’s White House throughout the process fell in love with the president and widened his rapidly growing influence in the west wing.

“It’s a type of agreement and the president is a type of agreement,” said Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to the White House. “Many people in the foreign policy establishment are able to explain why things are going wrong but are petrified to put things at stake and take calculated risks.”

The Iranian drama was sparked when Trump summoned O’Brien from Los Angeles to the lush spread of President Palm Beach, where Trump was spending a two-week winter vacation. While other senior officials, including Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, consulted the President from afar, Trump wanted O’Brien by his side.

“Robert was calm, cool and calm, constantly keeping the president up to date,” said Kushner.

More than half a dozen current and former administration officials and Republicans close to the White House contributed to the account. Many spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Trump has long been known to ignore old voices in favor of new ones, but O’Brien’s rise in the President’s inner circle has been rapid. O’Brien, 53, who has dealt with dozens of complex international disputes, has an office area on the first floor of the White House, a short walk from the Oval Office.

A well-dressed Republican lawyer who worked in the administrations of Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, O’Brien was appointed by Trump in May 2018 to be the country’s primary hostage negotiator. He worked successfully for the release of several Americans, including Pastor Andrew Brunson, who spent two years in a Turkish prison. O’Brien also traveled to Sweden to lobby for the release of rapper A $ AP Rocky, who was imprisoned for assault.

Bolton, Trump’s third national security adviser, has fallen out of favor with the president after a series of sharp disagreements, including over North Korean and Iranian politics. He was expelled in September. Trump’s previous national security adviser, H.R.McMaster, never developed a personal relationship with the president, who stepped away from McMaster’s long-term briefing style.

Bolton had often spoken with Pompeo and Defense Department officials and, at times, frustrated the president with his brutal clashes and clash with bureaucratic knives.

O’Brien, on the other hand, makes a point of collaborating with the State Department and the Pentagon. People familiar with his style of work describe an honest but direct diplomatic broker. He is known to present the views of Pompeo and senior defense and intelligence officials to the president, as he would inform a legal client.

Colleagues say he is not trying to push his own foreign policy ideas on the president and is more deferential to the views of other agencies than Bolton was. He has a plaque on his desk that says, “There is no limit to what a man can do or where he can go if he doesn’t care who gets the credit.” his desk in the oval office.

Administration officials, at least for now, point to new camaraderie in the latest incarnation of Trump’s national security team: Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper were classmates from West Point; General Mark Milley, chairman of the joint staff, has moved closer to Trump; and O’Brien, unlike Bolton, did not try to draw a line under the others in the decision-making process.

“I think he is very comfortable with the idea of ​​work as a staff job, which I think is the model,” said former Sen. Jim Talent, a Missouri Republican who met O ‘ Brien over a decade ago while advising Mitt. Romney’s presidential campaign in 2008. “Obviously, when the president asks him for his opinion, he gives his personal opinion.”

Where Republicans see it as a collegial team, some Democrat critics fear Trump will surround himself with advisers who are too keen to access his views.

New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the administration’s national security team appeared to lack “discerning voices.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., lamented last week that the current Trump team did not have the gravity of previous advisers, including former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and McMaster, both retired generals.

“People like Mattis and McMaster, who disagree with the president because he is so erratic, leave – leaving a bunch of” yes “people who seem to want to do whatever the president wants,” said recently declared Schumer in the Senate.

After the drone strike on Soleimani, there was a deliberate effort to give the Iranians space, but not too much, to react without committing the United States to a military response. Even when Trump issued fire and sulfur warnings, the rest of his national security team said that not all Iranian responses would send American missiles to fly. When the rockets from Tehran left no one injured in attacks on US bases in Iraq, the crisis subsided, at least for the time being.

While former advisers such as Mattis and McMaster have attempted to verify some of the President’s impulses, O’Brien has been seen to allow some of Trump’s high-risk inclinations.

O’Brien’s style was to offer pros and cons before finally accepting Trump’s decisions, including measures to abruptly withdraw American troops from Kurdish-held territory in Syria and the military raid who killed the head of ISIS Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

O’Brien has built good relationships at the White House and Capitol Hill, said Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah.

“Whenever I speak to the president about him – and his name comes up quite a bit when the president and I speak – the president always speaks highly of him,” said the Utah senator. He added that O’Brien “has a client. It does not have its own program which it pursues. “

Lemire reported from New York. Associated Press author Zeke Miller contributed to this report.