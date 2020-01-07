Loading...

The assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by an American drone near Baghdad International Airport last week has brought the United States to the brink of another war in the Middle East.

The Trump administration’s sudden and violent confrontation with Iran contrasts with the methodical march towards war with Iraq under George W. Bush and his neoconservative cabinet in 2003. But the rhetoric around the two conflicts was surprisingly similar – as is the use of “evidence of an imminent threat to establish a cause of war.”

As a journalist who has documented the lies of the last Republican administration that led America to war with Iraq, the Trump administration’s rationale for the current conflict, the senseless predictions of a joyous uprising from the Iranian people and a complete disregard for the question of what will follow, create flashbacks of the worst order.

Here are five disturbing parallels between the increase in violence in Iraq in 2003 and in Iran in 2020:

Violence as liberation

THEN: “I truly believe that we will be welcomed as liberators.” – Vice President Dick Cheney, 3/16/03

NOW: “I saw last night that there was dancing on the streets in certain parts of Iraq. We have every hope that people not only in Iraq but in Iran will see American action last night as giving them freedom. “- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, 1/3/20

No need to plan what will follow

THEN: “Five days or five weeks or five months, but it certainly won’t last longer than that.” – Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, 11/14/02

NOW: “I don’t need exit strategies.” – President Donald Trump, 06/25/19, after canceling a retaliatory strike against Iran for having shot down an American drone at the last moment.

"You will not need an exit strategy," said the president. Trump said when asked if he had an exit strategy if war was to break out with Iran. "I don't need exit strategies."



Specious claims for 9/11 connections

THEN: “If we succeed in Iraq, we will have dealt a severe blow to the geographic base of the terrorists who attacked us for many years, but especially on September 11.” – Cheney, 14/11/03

NOW: Solemani’s “atrocities” include “helping the clandestine trip to Afghanistan of 10 of the 12 terrorists who perpetrated the September 11 attacks in the United States”. – Vice president Mike Pence01/03/20

Unwavering confidence in regime change

THEN: “I expect the American role is actually quite minimal…. I am fundamentally thinking of the recreation of an, hopefully, democratic Iraqi government – which must belong to the Iraqis. I think they are fully competent to do so. ” – Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security John Bolton, 11/20/02

NOW: “Congratulations to everyone involved in the elimination of Qassem Soleimani…. I hope this is the first step in regime change in Tehran. ” – former national security adviser Bolton, 1/3/2020

Congratulations to everyone involved in the elimination of Qassem Soleimani. Long in preparation, it was a decisive blow against the malicious activities of the Iranian Quds Force around the world. I hope this is the first step in regime change in Tehran.



Doubtful Claims of Imminent Danger

THEN: Saddam “is actively pursuing nuclear weapons at the moment.” – Cheney, 03/24/02

“In the face of clear evidence of peril, we cannot wait for the final evidence – the smoking gun – which could take the form of a cloud of mushrooms.” – President George W. Bush, 10/7/02

NOW: “Soleimani was planning imminent and sinister attacks against American diplomats and soldiers.” – Trump, 1/3/20

Soleimani “was actively plotting in the region to take action – the great action, as he described it – that would have endangered dozens, if not hundreds, of American lives. We know it was imminent. ” – Pompeo01/03/20

War is peace

THEN: “We are doing everything we can to avoid the war in Iraq.” – Bush, 3/8/03. (The war started 12 days later.)

NOW: “We took steps last night to stop a war. We have taken no steps to start a war. ” – Trump, 1/3/20