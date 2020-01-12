Iranian protesters take to the streets after Tehran admits Ukrainian plane was unintentionally shot down

Anti-government protesters took to the streets of Iran on Saturday after Tehran admitted it had accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing 176 people. Thousands of people gathered outside the doors of Amir Kabir University, near the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, to denounce the plane. crash, which the government has blamed on human error and “American adventurism.” Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 crashed Wednesday after takeoff from Tehran airport. The accident occurred hours after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi military bases sheltering US troops in retaliation for a drone strike at Baghdad airport that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Published on social networks, protesters chanted the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to resign. and for those responsible for the downing of the aircraft to continue. “Death to the dictator,” chanted some. In a video, protesters chanted, “Khamenei is ashamed. Leave the country.” A mass vigil commemorating the victims of the convicted robbery has turned into a manifestation of anger after the government’s admission, Iran said. Semi-official FARS news agency. University graduates who immigrated to Canada were among those who perished in the crash. FARS reported that Iranian police dispersed students who entered and blocked main roads. This anger was fueled largely by the country’s armed forces claiming that it was involuntarily targeting the passenger plane. He attributed the crash to radar activity and fear of American action. “The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous error. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families in mourning,” said President Hassan Rouhani. Military flights around the Iranian border have increased and Iranian military officials have reported seeing air targets heading for strategic centers, according to a statement from the Iranian Armed Forces headquarters. “The aircraft approached a sensitive military center of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) at an altitude and flight condition that resembled hostile targeting. Under these circumstances, the aircraft was accidentally struck, which unfortunately resulted in the deaths of many Iranians and foreigners, “the statement said. Victims include 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British. “Human error at the time of the crisis caused by American adventurism has led to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted. The commander of the Iraqi Aerospace Force said he had requested that all commercial flights in Iran are anchored until tensions subside. But the armed forces and government and aviation authorities have chosen not to do so, Brig. General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh said in a press conference that the latter had been wrongly identified as a cruise missile by an air defense operator. The operator could not contact the central air defense command to confirm it. He had 10 seconds to choose between killing him or not, Hajizadeh said. Hajizadeh accepted responsibility, saying that once what happened was clear, he thought, “I wish I was dead.” The Ukrainian public prosecutor’s office said in a statement that it is now investigating the incident as a possible case of “deliberate murder and destruction of aircraft”. The plane crash was treated as a “traffic safety violation” and “air transportation operation resulting in death”, but prosecutors said Iran’s admission had altered the scope of “responsibility for the deliberate murder of two or more people and the destruction of the aircraft,” the statement said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called Iran’s admission “a step in the right direction” via Twitter. “I insist on immediately completing the identification of the bodies and their return to Ukraine,” Zelenskiy wrote after a call to Rouhani. “The authors must be held accountable. We look forward to the continuation of legal and technical cooperation,” added Zelenskiy, who had previously asked Iran to pay compensation. Ruhani apologized to the Ukrainian people and promised to hold those responsible “accountable”, according to the results of the conversation. “The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran fully recognizes that the tragedy is due to the mistaken actions of the soldiers of that state,” said the statement. Ruhani in a statement released by his office earlier on Saturday echoed these feelings. “An investigation is necessary to identify all the causes and roots of this tragedy and to prosecute the perpetrators of this unforgivable error and to inform the honorable people of Iran and the families of the victims about it,” said Mr. Rouhani. It is also necessary to adopt the necessary measures and measures to remedy the weaknesses of the country’s defense systems in order to guarantee that such a disaster never happens again, “he added. Iran admits “ big lie ” is true; Iran previously denied U.S. allegations that the country accidentally shot down the plane; a U.S. official with the information said the plane was shot down by two Russian-made SA-15 surface-to-air missiles. The United States saw Iranian radar signals lock onto the airliner before it was shot down. “No one will take responsibility for such a big lie once it is known that the complaint was fraudulent,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei said in a statement earlier on Friday. According to the official press channel TV, the Iranian authorities are in possession of the two flight data recorders, also called black boxes, to which the Ukrainian investigators had access on Friday. The Canadian government was waiting for Iran to issue 10 visas to allow its representatives to access the accident site, said Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne. As of Friday, two members of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and 10 world affairs officials were waiting for the documents in Ankara, Turkey. Three visas have been issued to members of Canada’s permanent rapid deployment team, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters. is a unit of specialized public servants deployed to work with Canadian embassies and consulates abroad to provide essential services to Canadians during emergencies, according to the Canadian government. They were due to arrive in Tehran on Saturday. Ruhani told Trudeau that he is committed to “working together, ending the victims, defusing tensions in the region and continuing this dialogue,” said the Prime Minister of Canada. “What Iran has admitted is very serious,” said Trudeau. “Canada will not rest until we have the responsibility, the justice and the closure that families deserve.” Trudeau said that “the conflicts and tensions” between the United States and Iran “contributed” to the shooting down of flight PS 752. The United Kingdom and the United States condemned Iran. President Donald Trump tweeted that his administration would continue to support the “brave and suffering people of Iran.” “We are following your protests closely and we are inspired by your courage,” Trump tweeted. A week after Trump ordered a precision strike that killed Soleimani. Solimani was preparing “imminent and sinister attacks” against the Americans, said Trump, adding that measures had been taken to stop a war. The Pentagon accused Soleimani and his Force Quds of attacks on coalition bases in Iraq in in the past few months, including the strike of December 27, 2019 which killed an American entrepreneur and Iraqi personnel. He was also blamed for the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on December 31. The Pentagon said that in addition to the hundreds killed in his time as a commander, thousands more were injured. Tense relations between the United States and Iran have complicated the investigation. US government investigators, for example, cannot travel to Tehran and meet with government officials without a permit. The ban is due to longstanding sanctions rather than the most recent events, according to two US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday that Trump is authorizing even more sanctions against the ‘Iran.

Anti-government protesters took to the streets of Iran on Saturday after Tehran admitted it had accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing 176 people.

Thousands of people gathered outside the doors of Amir Kabir University, near the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, to report the plane crash, which the government has blamed on human error and to “American adventurism”.

Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 crashed Wednesday after takeoff from Tehran airport. The accident came hours after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi military bases sheltering US troops in retaliation for a drone strike at Baghdad airport that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

In a video posted on social networks, the protesters chanted the departure of the supreme guide, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the prosecution of those responsible for the plane’s fall. “Death to the dictator,” chanted some.

In a video, protesters chanted, “Khamenei is ashamed. Leave the country.”

A mass vigil commemorating the victims of the convicted robbery has turned into a demonstration of anger following government admission, according to the semi-official Iranian news agency FARS. University graduates emigrating to Canada were among those who perished in the accident.

The FARS reported that Iranian police dispersed students who entered and blocked the main roads.

Much of their anger was fueled by the country’s armed forces’ claim that it was involuntarily targeting the passenger plane. He attributed the accident to radar activity and fear of American action.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous error. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families in mourning,” said President Hassan Rouhani.

After the missile operation in Iraq, US military flights around the Iranian border have increased and Iranian military officials have reported that air targets are targeting strategic centers, according to a statement from the Iranian Armed Forces headquarters.

“The aircraft approached a sensitive Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military center at an altitude and flight conditions that resembled hostile targeting. In these circumstances, the aircraft was accidentally affected, which unfortunately resulted in the deaths of many Iranian and foreign nationals. “said the statement.

Victims include 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British.

“Human error at the time of the crisis caused by American adventurism led to disaster,” Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted.

The Iranian IRGC Aerospace Force commander said he had requested that all commercial flights to Iran be grounded until tensions subside.

But the military and government and aviation authorities have chosen not to do so, Brig. General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh said at a press conference.

Hajizadeh said the plane was mistakenly identified as a cruise missile by an air defense operator.

The operator was unable to contact the central air defense command to confirm this. He had 10 seconds to choose between killing him or not, Hajizadeh said.

Hajizadeh accepted responsibility, saying that once it became clear what had happened, he thought, “I wish I was dead.”

Those responsible will be prosecuted

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine said in a statement that it is now investigating the incident as a possible case of “deliberate murder and destruction of aircraft”.

The plane crash was treated as a “traffic safety violation” and “air transportation operation resulting in death”, but prosecutors said Iran’s admission had changed the scope in “responsibility for the deliberate murder of two or more persons”. and the destruction of the plane, “the statement said..

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called Iran’s admission “a step in the right direction” via Twitter.

“I insist on immediately completing the identification of the bodies and their return to Ukraine,” Zelenskiy wrote after a call with Rouhani.

“The perpetrators must be held accountable. We look forward to the continuation of legal and technical cooperation,” added Zelenskiy, who had previously asked Iran to pay compensation.

Rouhani apologized to the Ukrainian people and promised to hold those responsible “for accountable,” according to the results of the conversation.

“The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran fully recognizes that the tragedy is due to the erroneous actions of the soldiers of this state,” the statement said.

Rouhani in a statement released Saturday by his office echoed these feelings.

“Further investigation is necessary to identify all the causes and roots of this tragedy and to prosecute the perpetrators of this unforgivable error and to inform the Iranian people and the families of the victims,” ​​said Rouhani.

“It is also necessary to adopt the necessary measures and measures to remedy the weaknesses of the country’s defense systems in order to guarantee that such a disaster never happens again,” he added.

Iran admits “big lie” is true

Iran had previously denied US allegations that the country had accidentally shot down the plane.

An American official familiar with the information said the plane was shot down by two Russian-made SA-15 surface-to-air missiles. The United States saw Iranian radar signals lock onto the airliner before it was shot down.

“No one will take responsibility for such a big lie once it is known that the complaint was fraudulent,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei said earlier on Friday, according to Press TV.

Iranian authorities are in possession of two flight data recorders, also known as black boxes, which Ukrainian investigators had access to on Friday. They have not yet started to review the information, but have said it includes communications between the pilot and Tehran’s flight controls.

The Canadian government was waiting for Iran to issue 10 visas to allow its representatives to access the scene of the accident, Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said on Friday.

Two members of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and 10 Global Affairs officials were waiting in Ankara, Turkey for the documents.

Three visas have been issued to members of Canada’s permanent rapid deployment team, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters.

The SRDT is a unit of specialized officials deployed to work with Canadian embassies and consulates abroad to provide essential services to Canadians during emergencies, according to the Canadian government. They were due to arrive in Tehran on Saturday.

Rouhani told Trudeau that he is committed to “working together, ending the victims, defusing tensions in the region and continuing this dialogue,” said the Prime Minister of Canada.

“What Iran has admitted is very serious,” said Trudeau. “Canada will not rest until we have the responsibility, the justice and the closure that families deserve.”

Trudeau said that “the conflicts and tensions” between the United States and Iran “had contributed” to the destruction of flight PS 752.

World leaders from Germany to the United Kingdom and the United States have condemned Iran.

US President Donald Trump tweeted that his administration will continue to support the “brave and persistent people of Iran”.

“We are following your protests closely and we are inspired by your courage,” Trump tweeted.

General’s death increases tension

Tensions escalated last week after Trump ordered a precision strike that killed Soleimani.

Soleimani was planning “imminent and sinister attacks” against the Americans, Trump said, adding that steps had been taken to stop a war.

The Pentagon has blamed Soleimani and his Quds Force for attacks on coalition bases in Iraq in recent months, including the December 27, 2019 strike that killed an American entrepreneur and Iraqi personnel. He was also blamed for the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on December 31. The Pentagon has declared that in addition to hundreds of deaths in his time as commander, thousands more have been injured.

Tense relations between the United States and Iran complicated the investigation. US government investigators, for example, cannot travel to Tehran and meet with government officials without a permit. The ban is due to long-standing sanctions rather than the most recent events, according to two American officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday that Trump is authorizing even more sanctions against Iran.

.