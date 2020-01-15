Iranian president threatens Europe over nuclear deal prior to meeting in London | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

After denying for days that it had shot the passenger plane, the leaders of Iran apologized and admitted that what they said was a mistake and a conciliatory tone.

That shifted on Wednesday when Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that European soldiers in the Middle East may be “at risk” as a result of Tuesday’s decision by Great Britain, France and Germany to withdraw part of their nuclear agreement. 2015 to activate those European sanctions against I ran.

Before Champagne traveled to London, he issued a statement in support of the European decision and called on Iran to “restore its full commitments”.

“Canada is a strong supporter of the diplomatic involvement of France, Germany and the United Kingdom to encourage Iran to deliver on its commitments under the agreement,” said Champagne, noting that Canada is a “leading contributor” provides the role of the UN International Atomic Energy Organization in overseeing Iran’s compliance.

The fate of the 2015 nuclear deal is intertwined with the series of events that led to the downfall of the Ukrainian International Airlines plane last week by one, perhaps two, Iranian ground-to-air missiles.

In 2018, President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal – signed by the Obama administration, Germany and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – intended to prevent Iran from enriching enough uranium to launch a nuclear bomb produce. Trump started a “maximum pressure” campaign to force Iran to negotiate a better deal, but that didn’t happen.

On January 3, Trump approved the drone attack that killed the supreme general of Iran, Qassem Soleimani.

On January 5, Iran said it would no longer adhere to the limits of the nuclear deal for the production of bomb-making material, but that the UN could still inspect nuclear installations.

On January 7, Iran took revenge for the murder of Soleimani by firing rockets at two Iraqi military bases where US troops are located. Canadian military personnel were stationed at one of them.

The Ukrainian passenger jet was shot down a day later. In a Global News interview broadcast Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that if the recently increased tensions had not been there, “those Canadians would now be home with their families.”

On Tuesday, Iran announced arrests after “extensive investigation”, but it still has no further details on specific charges to offer.

North Americans of Iranian descent say that although Iranian leaders seem to be taking unprecedented steps to ease the pain of crash victims, their true intentions are to maintain power.

They wonder if Tehran is simply trying to suppress the indignation of Iranian protesters who have taken to the streets after the government has admitted – after the first denials – that they have shot a plane with their fellow citizens.

“It is a massive crisis in Iran, and it is questionable whether these arrests and these measures will be sufficient to satisfy the public that this clearly sees as much further than just a few agents engaged in anti-aircraft missiles, said Trita Parsi, an Iranian-born analyst who co-founded the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft in Washington.

Kiavash Najafi, an Iranian-born Canadian who served as an assistant to NDP’s old and deceased critic Paul Dewar, said the Iranian regime is divided between people who want to cooperate with the West, “and those who don’t.”

While preparing to meet with allies in London, Najafi said that Canada has the option of seeking an additional form of justice that would also honor the legacy of the crash victims.

“It is not just looking for justice for the victim and their families, but also to continue to create conditions so that the country (Iran) can make progress towards democracy. That is what the majority of Iranians want,” said 36-year-old Najafi, who spent his first 16 years in Iran.

“Given that we have found this unique opportunity for Canada to exert influence, I think it is really important not to lose sight of those aspects.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 15, 2020.

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press