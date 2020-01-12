Iranian president says Ukrainian jet accidentally shot, citing human error paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

A statement was also issued on the Twitter account of Javad Zarif, Iran’s Foreign Minister.

“A sad day. Provisional conclusions from internal investigation by the armed forces: human errors at the time of the crisis caused by American adventurism have led to disaster,” said the tweet.

“Our deep regret, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims and to other affected countries.”

The tweets contradict a statement from Iran earlier Friday that strongly denied responsibility for taking down Flight 752 and blamed a fire on the Boeing 737-800 engine instead.

The crash on Wednesday claimed the lives of 176 people, including 138 who, according to the federal government, were on their way to Canada.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has said that the number of Canadian citizens who are believed to have been on board the aircraft is 57 – not 63 as initially determined by the Ukrainian authorities.

Global Affairs Canada officials in Ottawa were not immediately available for comment on the Iran state TV report.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that several intelligence sources had reported that the plane had been shot down by an Iranian rocket, possibly by accident – an assessment repeated by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison from Australia.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo became the highest US official to blame Iran when he made similar comments on Friday.

The Canadian government is leading a group of nations that have lost civilians in the Tehran air crash to plead with “one vote,” Champagne said.

The government is also setting up a task force of senior officials to ensure that Canadian families affected by the crash get the support and information they need, Champagne added.

The measures follow private conversations in Toronto between Trudeau and the families of the deceased victims.

The Canadian press has independently confirmed at least 74 victims associated with Canada, including many students at Canadian universities. The Tehran-Kiev route was a cheap first leg of a trip from Iran to Canada.

The dead also included citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Afghanistan and Germany.

The new international coordination and response group includes those countries with the exception of Iran and Germany, and Champagne said it would concentrate on sharing information and pressuring Iran to thoroughly investigate the crash.

“Transparency is what the international community is looking for now,” said Champagne, adding, “The world is looking at what the Iranian government is doing now.”

Flight 752 fell shortly after Iran launched rocket attacks against the two bases, including one in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil, where Canadian special-forces soldiers have been active for the past five years.

The attack, with no casualties, was a response to an American air raid in Baghdad, Iraq, which killed the Iranian Major General. Qassem Soleimani last week.

Earlier Friday, the head of Iran’s National Aviation Department, Ali Abedzadeh, told a press conference that “what is clear to us and what we can say with certainty is that no rocket hits the plane.” If the US and Canada know for sure, he added, they should “show their findings to the world.”

Although Western countries are reluctant to share information about such a strike because it comes from highly classified sources, videos verified by The Associated Press seem to show the final seconds of the ill-fated aircraft’s flight.

In one video, a fast-moving light can be seen through trees while someone is filming from the ground. The light appears to be the burning surface that falls to the earth when a huge fireball illuminates the landscape.

Iran has invited Ukraine, Canada, France and Boeing, who built the jetliner, to participate in the investigation into the cause of the crash. The Transport Safety Board issued a statement on Friday that two researchers were preparing to find their way to the area.

“The full extent of the role of the TSO in this research – including the degree of access to the site and the type of work that needs to be done once on the site or elsewhere – is still being determined,” it added.

Iran is already confronted with questions about its investigation.

Some of those questions revolved around allegations that much of the debris in the crash scene had already been erased and that the site had not been protected, while others focused on whether Iran would attempt to evade responsibility if one of its missiles did indeed fly the aircraft. shot down.

Asked about those fears, Champagne said: “In the course of the coming days we will see if they are real.”

The Foreign Minister added that the immediate priority is to get Canadian officials to the country, since Iran has only issued two visas so far. Global Affairs Canada has deployed a team to identify the remains of victims, but the members waited in Turkey when he spoke.

“It starts of course with visas, because until and unless we can have our people physically on site, at the site, during the meeting, we are clearly not in a position to have all the influence we want,” said Champagne.

“So we emphasized the Iranian government to issue these visas as quickly as possible.”

The Iranian authorities said on Friday that they had removed the black-box flight recorders from the aircraft.

Hassan Rezaeifar, the head of the Iranian investigation team, said that data recovery from recorders could take more than a month and that the entire investigation could extend to next year.

Ukrainian investigators were given access on Friday to the flight recorders recovered from the wreckage of the aircraft en route to Kiev, as well as access to recordings of air traffic controllers at Tehran airport, said Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko of Ukraine.

But although investigators had also been to the crash site, “there are certain pieces that have not been found or collected so far,” he added.

Transport Canada, meanwhile, said it “issued a notice to Canadian airlines advising them not to enter the airspace of Iraq and Iran because of the potential risk of increased military activity in the area.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 10, 2020.

—With The Associated Press files

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press