Keeping its promises of reprisals after the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani, Iran has launched missiles at at least two American bases in Iraq, including the air base of Al Assad. The strikes represent a significant increase in the risk of a total war between the United States and Iran.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman confirmed the attacks in a statement:

“At around 5:30 p.m. EST on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against the United States and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and were aimed at at least two Iraqi military bases housing military personnel and the American coalition in Al-Assad and Irbil. The results of the attack were not immediately clear. Hoffman said the defense ministry was “working on initial battle damage assessments.”

New York Times reporter Farnaz Fassihi linked the timing of the attacks to the time an American drone struck and killed Soliemani.

The attacks were timed at around 1:20 a.m. at exactly the same time that the United States assassinated General Soleimani. # Iraq #AlAssadBase #Iran

Farnaz also transmitted a statement from the Iranian government calling for the withdrawal of American troops from the region to “avoid further damage”.

#BREAKING: #Iran Declaration of the IRGC:

“We call on the Americans to recall all of their soldiers to their homes to avoid further damage.” # Iraq #AlAssadBase

In a tweet, Trump’s press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, wrote, “The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and is consulting with his national security team.”

A deputy to the Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, confirmed that Vice President Pence had informed her of “Iranian attacks on facilities housing American troops in Iraq”.

This is a last minute story and will be updated.