Iran, in turn, seemed to have calibrated its attack to prevent further retaliation from the US and asked to warn its Iraqi allies early to prevent casualties.

“They were hit last night,” said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a speech after the rocket attacks.

He made it clear that Iran’s actions were in response to the American murder of Revolutionary Guards Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose death last week in a drone attack in Baghdad triggered furious calls for revenge, and masses of Iranians drove the streets in mourning. Khamenei himself cried at the funeral in a sign of his connection with the commander.

“These military actions are not sufficient (for revenge). What is important is that the corrupt presence of America in this region is coming to an end. “

Satellite images showed at least five impact sites at the Ain al-Asad base in the western province of Anbar in Iraq, each of which left charred explosion signs that damaged or destroyed buildings. One destroyed a structure in a row of buildings next to a row of helicopters, although none of the planes seemed damaged, according to the images of Planet Labs, Inc.

Iranian Foreign Minister tweeted that Tehran had taken measures and “had taken proportionate measures to self-defense,” adding that Tehran “did not pursue escalation” but would defend itself against further aggression.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said he received a message from Iran shortly after midnight that retaliation “started or will soon begin” and would focus solely on US positions. The soldiers from Finland and Lithuania, who had personnel at one of the target bases, said they had received information about an upcoming attack and had time to go to hiding places or leave the base.

The attacks of Iran “turned out to be designed for maximum domestic impact with minimal escalating risk,” said Henry Rome, analyst at Eurasia Group.

“For a president who wants to prevent a war in the Middle East during an election year, the Iranians have planned an off-disaster that he is likely to take,” said Rome.

Tensions have been steadily increasing in the Middle East since Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the Tehran nuclear deal with world powers.

The Iranian attacks on the bases meant for the first time in recent years that Iran directly attacked US positions rather than through proxies in the region.

Tehran and Washington have been at odds since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 and the subsequent takeover and hostage-taking of the American embassy.

In addition to the chaos, a Ukrainian plane with 176 people crashed on Wednesday morning just outside of Tehran, killing everyone on board, Iranian and Ukrainian officials said. Iran said mechanical problems were suspected, although Ukraine refused to provide a cause while an investigation is ongoing.

The Boeing 737-800 had departed from Imam Khomeini International Airport, en route to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. The aircraft transported 167 passengers and nine crew members. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said that there were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians aboard – the Ukrainian subjects included two passengers and the nine crew members. The rest were Swedish, Afghan, German and British nationals.

The US Aviation Administration Federation previously warned of “potential for miscalculation or misidentification” for civilian aircraft in the Persian Gulf. The agency banned US airlines from flying over areas of Iraqi, Iranian and some Persian Gulf countries.

The US has deployed more troops in the region. American allies of the Gulf that host thousands of US troops are concerned about a direct conflict. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have called for de-escalation.

“The situation is not currently a war situation,” said the UAE Energy Minister, Suhail Al-Mazrouei. He emphasized that Iran is a neighbor and the last thing the country wants is more regional tension.

The Revolutionary Guard of Iran warned the US and its allies against reprisals about the rocket attack.

“We are warning all US allies who have given their bases to their terrorist army that any area that is the starting point of aggressive actions against Iran will be attacked,” said the guard in a statement from Iran’s state-run Iranian news agency . It also threatened Israel.

The Iranians fired 15 missiles on Wednesday, two US officials said. Ten hit Ain al-Asad and one hit a base in Irbil in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq. Four failed, officials said, who were not authorized to speak publicly about a military operation.

“As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners and allies in the region,” said Jonathan Hoffman, an assistant to the US Secretary of Defense.

Two Iraqi security officials said a rocket seemed to have hit a plane at Ain al-Asad and had lit a fire. There were no immediate reports of victims of the attacks, according to officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to talk to journalists.

Ain al-Asad was first used by US forces after the US-led invasion of 2003 that overthrew dictator Saddam Hussein, and was later used by US forces in the fight against the Islamic State Group. It houses around 1500 American and coalition forces. Trump went there in December 2018 and made his first presidential visit to troops in the region. Vice President Mike Pence has also visited.

While Iran rushes out of the loss of life in the plane crash, it is also struggling with the aftermath of a deadly rush on Tuesday at Soleimani’s funeral in his hometown of Kerman, killing 56 people and injuring more than 200 people. Shortly after Wednesday’s rocket attack, Soleimani’s shrouds wrapped in shroud were lowered into the ground while mourners complained at the burial site.

“We tell our enemies that we will take revenge, but if they take another action, we will set the places on fire that they like and are passionate about,” said Hossein Salami, who controls the Revolutionary Guard, a crowd in Kerman.

The General’s funeral procession in large three-day cities was an unprecedented honor for Soleimani, seen by Iranians as a national hero for his work leading the Quds Force of the Guard expedition, despite American pressure.

The US blames him for killing US troops in Iraq. The Trump administration claims that he had planned new attacks just before he was killed.

However, many Sunni Muslims in the region see him as a destabilizing figure who commands dangerous and deadly Shiite proxy militias. Soleimani led troops who supported Syrian President Bashar Assad in that country’s civil war.

Since his murder on January 3, Tehran has left the remaining boundaries of his 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. In Iraq, lawmakers and pro-Iranian factions voted in parliament to expel American troops from Iraqi territory.

Kuwait said on Wednesday that the Twitter account of the state-run KUNA news agency had been hacked and posted a false story about US troops withdrawing from the nation. The fake alarm went into his account, Kuwait said. More than 13,000 US troops are stationed in Kuwait, and more are on the way now.

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press writers Aya Batrawy in Dubai, Matthew Lee, Lolita C. Baldor and Zeke Miller in Washington, Qassim Abdul-Zahra in Baghdad; Hussain al-Qatari in Kuwait and Zeina Karam in Beirut contributed.

Nasser Karimi, Amir Vahdat and Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press