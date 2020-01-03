Iranian General Soleimani was killed in an air raid at Baghdad airport

Loading...

Gen. Qassim Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force of Iran, died Friday in an air strike at Baghdad International Airport, Iraqi television and three Iraqi officials said.

The attack also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, officials said.

Their deaths are a potential turning point in the Middle East and are expected to generate severe reprisals by Iran and the forces it supports in the Middle East against the interests of Israel and the United States.

The PMF blamed the United States for an attack at Baghdad International Airport on Friday.

There were no immediate comments from the United States or Iran.

A senior Iraqi politician and a senior security official confirmed to the Associated Press that Soleimani and al-Muhandis were among those killed in the attack. Two militia leaders loyal to Iran also confirmed the deaths, including a Kataeb Hezbollah official, who was involved in the attack on the U.S. Embassy this week.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said al-Muhandis had arrived at the airport in a convoy to receive Soleimani, whose plane had arrived from Lebanon or Syria. The air raid occurred as soon as he got off the plane to be received by al-Muhandis and his companions, killing them all.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue and because they were not authorized to give official statements.

The senior politician said Soleimani's body was identified by the ring he wore.

It was rumored that Soleimani had died several times, including in a plane crash in 2006 that killed other military officers in northwestern Iran and after a bombing in 2012 in Damascus that killed the main assistants of Syrian President Bashar Assad. More recently, rumors circulated in November 2015 that Soleimani was killed or seriously injured Assad's loyalist forces while fighting around Aleppo from Syria.

Earlier Friday, an official from a paramilitary force backed by Iran said seven people were killed by a missile fired at Baghdad International Airport, blaming the United States.

The official of the group known as the Popular Mobilization Forces said the dead included their airport protocol officer, identifying him as Mohammed Reda.

A security official confirmed that seven people died in the attack on the airport, describing it as an air attack. Earlier, the Iraqi Security Media Cell, which releases information about Iraqi security, said Katyusha rockets landed near the airport's cargo hall, killing several people and setting fire to two cars.

It was not immediately clear who fired the missile or rockets or who was the target. There were no immediate comments from the US. UU.

The attack came amid tensions with the United States after a New Year's Eve attack by Iran-backed militias against the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. The attack on the two-day embassy that ended on Wednesday prompted President Donald Trump to order some 750 US troops deployed in the Middle East.

The embassy rape followed American airstrikes on Sunday that killed 25 fighters of the Iran-backed militia in Iraq, the Kataeb Hezbollah. The US military said the attacks were in retaliation for the murder of an American contractor last week in a rocket attack against an Iraqi military base that the United States blamed the militia.

US officials have suggested they were prepared to participate in new retaliatory attacks in Iraq.

"The game has changed," Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Thursday and told reporters that the violent acts of Shiite militias backed by Iran in Iraq, including the rocket attack on December 27 that killed a American, will face the US military force.

He said the Iraqi government did not fulfill its obligation to defend its US partner in the attack against the US embassy.

The events also represent a great recession in Iraq-USA. UU. relations that could further undermine US influence in the region and US troops in Iraq and weaken Washington's hand in its campaign of pressure against Iran.

