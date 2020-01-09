Iranian General has transformed the war of Syria in favor of Assad paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

The militias supported by Iran are scattered throughout Syria, including near civilians and some almost American positions, said Danny Makki, a Syrian analyst based in Great Britain. If the US-Iranian conflict escalates – “as is very likely,” he said – the US or Israel could hit the militias, or the Iranian-backed hunters would have US positions in eastern Syria, including near Kurdish , can attack. -controlled oil fields that Damascus would like to regain.

“The battlefield will be Syria and Iraq,” said Makki. “It can get bad on multiple levels.”

The murder of Soleiman could also have a resounding effect in Syria. If Baghdad forces American troops to leave Iraq in protest, US soldiers in Syria would lose a vital logistics and supply line and probably also have to leave. That would make the Americans ally, the Syrian Kurds, vulnerable. The Iraqi parliament demanded that US troops leave on Sunday, but it is not immediately clear whether the government will carry out the threat.

Soleimani, simply known as the General, transformed Iran’s traditional role of supporting proxies aimed at challenging Western influence on forging paramilitary forces that could support a ruler and a traditional army.

He led Iran’s intervention in Syria when early in the war, Tehran became aware that his only ally in the region was about to collapse. That would have jeopardized a vital hub for Tehran: the state of Assad gave access to Iran’s most important and professional militias, the Hezbollah of Lebanon, gave depth and protection to its influence in Iraq and placed Iranian influence on the border with Israel.

Head of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard, Soleimani has brought in and organized thousands of Shiite militants from Lebanon, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran to support Assad’s overburdened army and provide firepower and skills. He reorganized Syria’s various paramilitary groups into one force and injected disciplined hunters into the otherwise drained forces.

It was also Soleimani who negotiated joint military operations with Russia in 2015, two months before Russia started its air strikes in Syria. In April 2016, Russia launched air strikes in Syria from Iran, the first time that a foreign state operated in Iran since World War II, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Soleimani set priorities on the battlefield, moving strategic areas of the opposition one by one. An early target was Qusayr, a city near the Lebanese border key to provide Hezbollah lines, then central cities and suburbs around Damascus and a grand prize, the largest city in Syria, Aleppo. When Aleppo was completely recaptured in 2016, it was Soleimani, not Assad, who visited the city.

At home in Iran he may be seen as a war hero fighting extremists, but his opponents say he has introduced some of the most brutal tactics of the Syrian war, in particular the use of long, devastating sieges of populated areas that strangled and clawed civilians back area until the resistance collapsed. The tactic killed or moved hundreds of thousands and left urban areas in ruins. Moreover, Shiite militias against the largely Sunni opposition deepen the sectarian nature of the war and created atrocities.

“He was the godfather of demographic change in Syria … His characteristics are on every massacre that took place in an area free of his people, starting with Homs, Ghouta, Daraa and Aleppo,” said Tarek Muharram, an opposition hunter from Aleppo who fought militias supported by Iran.

“Those tactics will not change much after he dies,” said Abdul-Salam Abdul-Razek, a raiding Syrian army officer who also fought the militia of Soleimani.

Displaced Syrians celebrated the murder of Soleimani, the spreading of sweets or screams thanks to US President Donald Trump. In one of the last cities in northern Syria held by the opposition, men danced and sang in a public square.

“We woke up with the best news,” said Jamil Andani, a displaced man in Idlib. Soleimani ‘made us suffer. He was our worst enemy. “

Soleimani was a savior for Assad and his troops.

Assad Eulogizing Soleimani, said he “left clear marks in his victories against terrorist groups” in Syria.

The question now is how much influence Soleimani’s death will have on the forces he led. In addition to his skills as a strategist and tactician, Soleimani was a powerful presence in the field, often popping up in operating rooms to fight directly or at front lines to boost morale.

“The Syrian-Iranian alliance will certainly continue to do so,” Makki said. “But the loss of Soleimani, the brain of so many victories, plans and strategies, will be a big blow to Syria and Iran at the policy level and in terms of regional influence.”

Assad said the general’s tactics will only grow and become rooted in the men he trained.

As a result of his concern about the impact of the Soleimani assassination, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said that progress in Syria should not stop, and urged fighters to be steadfast and all Iranian proxies to increase US presence in the region. to combat.

“No one should be shaken or worried or scared,” Nasrallah said Sunday. “We must continue firmly on the road to victory.”

By Sarah El Deeb, The Associated Press