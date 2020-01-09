Iranian-Canadian man on day trip to American day says he was confronted with discrimination paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

That was enough for border personnel to interrogate him on Saturday, he said, as tensions rose between the United States and Iran following the recent death of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in an American drone attack in Baghdad, which made a vow of retribution.

US Customs and border patrol officials have denied that they are interviewing Iranian-Canadian and Iranian-American travelers returning from Canada during a second screening process at the border. The agency acknowledges that it operates in an “improved attitude” due to the current threat environment.

Officials at the Peace Arch border crossing attributed the long delays to staff shortages.

Sadr said that he had twice asked why it was necessary for him and his family to be held for so long.

“I just asked:” Can I get my passport and go home, back to Vancouver? “They said,” No, we have to get the order from the head office. “

By the time Sadr and his family were allowed to leave, it was too late to go to Seattle, he said.

Instead, they crossed Washington for two hours and then found a place to eat after they had not offered food at the border for 8 1/2 hours, he said.

“This is the first time I have tried to enter the US, so I am not happy about this,” he said.

Sadr said he will not return to the US until there is a solution to the political unrest between the US and Iran.

“I wish peace would come back so we can go without discrimination,” he said.

John Mohammadi, who moved from Iran to Canada about 20 years ago, said members of the Iranian-Canadian community want to be treated fairly after political unrest in their home country forced them to move to another country.

“At the moment people all want to move there. They are scared because they don’t know what’s going to happen, “he said, adding that he no longer wants US border personnel to question Iranians unnecessarily about political skirmishes that have nothing to do with them.

Mohammadi, who also lives in North Vancouver, said he will not be traveling to the US for the time being, knowing that he can be delayed for hours.

“I’m sure so many people won’t go to the border if they keep them there for so long,” he said.

US immigration lawyer Len Saunders said Monday that several of his clients, including some from Canada and all of Persian descent, were forced to wait more than five hours and Saturday to answer unusually intrusive questions before being admitted to the US

Social media reports reported delays that lasted eight to ten hours.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 7, 2020.

Camille Bains, The Canadian Press