Iran will send the crashed plane's black boxes to Ukraine for analysis

By Artemis Moshtaghian and Angela Dewan, CNN

(CNN) – Iran will send the flight recorders of a Ukrainian airliner to Kiev that its military accidentally shot down this month. According to Iranian media reports, all 176 people died on board.

Rezaifar said Iran is also ready to request expert analysis from France, Canada, and the United States to try to read the flight data recorder, which is part of the so-called black boxes. If experts in Kiev are unable to extract the data, the box will be transferred to France, Rezaifar said.

“At the request of the Ukrainian authorities, the flight recorders of the crashed Ukrainian jet are not being read in Iran, but are being taken to Ukraine for analysis and reading,” Hassan Rezaifar, head of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization Commission, told the participants. official news agency Tasnim.

Iran initially refused to shoot down the Ukrainian International Airlines plane, but admitted a week ago that its military had mistakenly shot the plane down. Tehran had to admit it after foreign intelligence agencies showed up in the crash. The incident sparked a wave of protests against the government in Iran and apparently uncovered a rift in the country’s leadership.

Iran’s decision to ship the boxes comes a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked the country to work with France, which has advanced technical skills in reading flight and cockpit data recorders. According to Trudeau, 57 Canadians were among those who died on the plane.

A phone call also follows between the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif.

“We discussed the repatriation of the bodies of the Ukrainian victims, and in particular the role of Ukraine in the joint investigation – access to the” black boxes “. Our demands remain unchanged,” Prystaiko wrote on Twitter.

The plane was shot down a few hours after Iran launched a missile attack on an Iraqi base with U.S. troops in retaliation for a U.S. drone attack in Baghdad that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani a few days earlier.

Iranian officials have not clarified what their military was aiming for when it shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane.

