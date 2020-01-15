Iran warns Europe because diplomat says that officials lied in the crash

After the murder of Soleimani, Iran announced that it would no longer adhere to the limits of the nuclear deal, which were designed to prevent Tehran from having enough material to build an atomic bomb if it so chose. However, Iran has said it will continue to grant access to its nuclear sites to the United Nations nuclear watchdog. Rouhani on Wednesday also repeated a long-standing Iranian promise that Tehran is not looking for the bomb.

The European countries reluctantly set in motion the dispute mechanism of the agreement on Tuesday to force Iran into discussions and to set the clock for a process that could result in the “snapback” of U.N. and EU sanctions against Iran.

Europeans felt compelled to act, despite objections from Russia and China, because any breach of the deal reduces the so-called “breakout time” that Iran needs to produce a nuclear bomb, British Foreign Minister said Dominic Raab to the parliament. Under the deal’s limits, experts believed Iran needed a year to have enough weapon material.

Zarif, who spoke in New Delhi during the Raisina dialogue, accused the US of “ignorance” and “arrogance” for “feeding chaos” in the Middle East. However, he also acknowledged the anger Iranians felt about the shot down plane.

“In the last few nights we have shown people in the streets of Tehran that they have been lied to for a few days,” Zarif said.

Zarif praised Iran’s army for “being brave enough to claim responsibility early on.”

He said, however, that he and Rouhani had only been informed that a rocket had taken the flight on Friday, raising new questions about how much power Iran’s civilian government has in its Shiite theocracy. The Paramilitary Revolutionary Guard of Iran, who shot the plane, knew immediately afterwards that his rocket was taking down the airline.

The guard is only accountable to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is expected to preside over Friday’s prayers for anger about the crash for the first time in years.

But there was a feeling that the chance of immediate further retaliation by Iran against the US may have been lifted. Hossein Salami, the head of the guard, said in a speech that “Iran’s war project had been closed since the people stood” against American pressure.

“Now we are going to peace,” Salami said.

That was in contradiction with General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the space travel program, who blamed the US for the shootdown and swore further revenge.

“Certainly, these successive blows will continue and we will avenge the blood of these martyrs on them,” said Hajizadeh, who apologized just a few days earlier and said, “I wish I was dead.”

Later Wednesday the Iranian state media said that the British ambassador to Iran, Robert Macaire, had left the country. Macaire left after receiving what the state-run news agency IRNA described as “prior notice,” without going into further detail. The British Foreign Ministry insisted that Macaire’s trip to London was “routine, normal” and was planned before his arrest in Tehran. It said he had planned the return to Iran.

Macaire was detained after attending a candlelight vigil Saturday in Tehran over Iran shooting the Ukrainian jetliner. The vigil quickly turned into an anti-government protest, and Macaire left shortly thereafter, but was arrested by the police.

In Ukraine, forensic analysts expect to start decoding the crash data recorders of the crashed aircraft next week. The recorders, known as black boxes, still have to be transported to Ukraine.

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Schmall from New Delhi. Associated Press writer Jill Lawless in London, Yuras Karmanau in Kiev, Ukraine, Lorne Cook in Brussels, Geir Moulson in Berlin and Frances D’Emilio in Rome contributed to this report.