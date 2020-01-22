Iran uses violence and politics to push the US out of Iraq

BEIRUT – Iran has long sought the withdrawal of US troops from neighboring Iraq, but the American murder of an Iranian general and an Iraqi militia commander in Baghdad has given a new impetus to the effort and has evoked anti-American feelings Tehran hopes to help realize the goal.

The murder on January 3 led the Iraqi parliament to expel US troops, but there are still many questions about whether Iran will be able to cash in on sentiment.

An early test will be a “million man” demonstration against the American presence, claimed by influential Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and scheduled for Friday.

It is not clear whether the protesters will attempt to imitate a New Year’s Eve attack at the US embassy in Baghdad by Iran-backed militias in the aftermath of US air strikes that killed 25 militia members along the Syrian border. Iran could simply try to use the march to wire its intention to maintain pressure on US troops in Iraq.

But experts say Iran can be counted on to try to seize what it sees as an opportunity to push its agenda into Iraq, despite a continuing mass uprising aimed at government corruption and Iranian influence in the country.

“Iran is not limited by considerations of Iraqi sovereignty, domestic public opinion or legality compared to Western democracies,” said David Des Roches, an expert at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington. “This is Iran’s strategic advantage; they are expected to push it.”

A withdrawal of US troops from Iraq would be a victory for Iran, and Tehran has long followed a dual strategy to support anti-US. militias who carry out attacks and exert political pressure on Iraqi legislators who are sympathetic to its cause.

Although it usually tries to keep attacks at a level that could trigger an American response, Iran-supported Kataib Hezbollah fired a barrage of missiles at a military base in Kirkuk in December, killing an American contractor and several Wounded American and Iraqi troops. The US first responded with deadly air strikes to Iran-related militia bases in Western Iraq and Syria, then followed by the January 3 drone attack killing General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most powerful military officer, along with Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis when they left Baghdad airport.

The seriousness of the American response surprised Iran and others, and it had the unexpected result of reinforcing Tehran’s political approach by encouraging the Iraqi parliament to adopt the non-binding resolution called for by pro-Iran political factions calling for all foreign troops from the country. In response, President Donald Trump has threatened sanctions against Iraq.

“What they want to do is get rid of American troops in a way that they see as a legitimate political way,” said Dina Esfandiary, a London-based expert at The Century Foundation’s think tank. “If Iraqis themselves cast American troops away, it would look much better for Iran than if Iran were a puppeteer in Iraq trying to get rid of them – and moreover, it would be a more sustainable decision.”

The legitimacy of the resolution is a point of dispute. Not only was the session boycotted by Kurdish lawmakers and many Sunnis, but there are also questions about whether Prime Minister Abdel Abdul-Mahdi has the ability to implement it. Abdul-Mahdi resigned in November amid massive anti-government protests, but remains in a nurturing role.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flatly rejected the call for removal of the troops, but instead said that Washington “would continue the conversation with the Iraqis about what the right structure is.”

Abdul-Mahdi strongly supported the resolution, but has since said that it is up to the next government to address the issue, and there are indications that he has worked behind the scenes to help preserve foreign forces in the country.

After closed doors with German diplomats last week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the Prime Minister had assured them that he had “great interest” in making the military contingent of the Bundeswehr and others part of the anti-Islamic coalition of the state in Iraq.

In the meantime, the US declared that it had resumed joint operations with Iraqi forces, albeit on a more limited basis than before.

Trump met Iraqi President Barham Saleh on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland on Wednesday, and said that Washington and Baghdad had “a very good relationship” and that the two countries had “a lot of very difficult things to discuss” ” Saleh said they have common interests, including the fight against extremism, regional stability and an independent Iraq.

Asked about the plan for US troops in Iraq, Trump said, “We will see what happens.”

In a sign that is a good omen for NATO’s ongoing mission in the country, Iraq’s Deputy Foreign Minister went to Brussels last week for talks with Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg about the presence of the alliance in Iraq.

The mixed message of openly calling the troops but wanting them to remain private is an indication of Iran’s strong influence, especially among its fellow Shiite Muslims, Des Roches said.

“For every Iraqi politician in Baghdad – especially a Shiite politician – to openly defy Iran, he risks both political and physical death,” he said. “So we should not be surprised if the public and private lines adhered to by Iraqi politicians differ.”

US troops withdrew from Iraq in 2011, but returned in 2014 at the invitation of the government to help fight the Islamic State after the extremist group had taken huge territories in the north and west of the country. A US-led coalition provided crucial air support when Iraqi forces, including Iran-backed militias, regrouped and expelled IS in an expensive three-year campaign. There are currently around 5,200 US troops in the country.

Even before the drone strike, there were growing calls in nationwide protests across sectarian lines, which began in October on Tahrir Square in Baghdad, before the end of all foreign influence in the country. The demonstrations also focused on government corruption and poor public services.

Rejecting Iranian influence on Iraqi state affairs has been a core component of the movement, and pro-Iranian militias have directed demonstrations along with Iraqi security forces, killing hundreds and injuring thousands. Protesters fear that with an emphasis on pressure on the withdrawal of US troops in response to the attack that killed Soleimani, they may be targets for those troops even more easily and that their message will be lost.

“I think Iraq has had enough of dealing with both Americans and Iranians,” Esfandiary said. “But the murder of al-Muhandis, almost more than of Solemani, was such a wonderful oversight of sovereignty and of all the agreements they had concluded with the US regarding the US presence in Iraq, that it got away from attention Iran, to the great delight of Tehran. “

It is expected that Friday’s march, triggered by al-Sadr, will focus on US troops. The clergyman, who also leads the Sairoon block in parliament, derives much of his political capital from the basis of mobilization.

Tahrir Square protesters initially rejected the call and said they want the escalating conflict between Iran and the US far from Iraqi soil.

Since then, al-Sadr has contacted them directly and said that the demonstrations against the government and against US troops are “two lights of one lamp”, and it is not yet clear whether that could convince them to participate in the mars.

