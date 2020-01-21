A British-Australian university lecturer imprisoned in Tehran said she felt “abandoned and forgotten” and claimed that Iran had tried to recruit her as a spy.

In letters smuggled out of her Evin prison cell and seen by both The Times and The Guardian, Cambridge-born Kylie Moore-Gilbert asked to be allowed to leave the restrictive unit where she had been in solitary confinement.

Dr. Moore-Gilbert, who most recently worked as a lecturer in Islamic Studies at the University of Melbourne, was arrested at an educational conference in September 2018 and later convicted of espionage.

She is believed to be serving a 10-year sentence. However, it has been described that she was sentenced to two conflicting sentences, one involving a 13-month sentence and the other a 10-year sentence.

Ten letters written in rough Farsi were smuggled out of prison.

The letters are addressed differently to three men. One, Mr. Vasiri, is considered to be the Deputy Prosecutor of the Iranian judiciary, while Messrs Ghaderi and Hosseini are considered to be middle officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In the letters, Dr. Moore-Gilbert at meetings with these men who appear to have influenced their treatment in prison, including access to books.

The prison department where she is detained is reportedly headed by the IRGC, while her case is administered by the judiciary.

Dr. Moore-Gilbert described in detail the conditions under which she was detained.

In a letter from last July, she said: “I am taking psychiatric drugs, but these 10 months that I have spent here have seriously harmed my mental health.

“I am still denied phone calls and visits, and I fear that if I stay in this extremely restrictive detention center, my mental and emotional health may deteriorate further.”

In a letter to her Iranian case manager, Dr. Moore-Gilbert for “officially and definitively rejecting your offer to work with the IRGC’s intelligence agency.”

“I’m not a spy. I have never been a spy and I have no interest in working for a spy organization in a country. “

Dr. Moore-Gilbert also used the letters to protest their innocence.

On September 18, she wrote about food allergies. “I can’t eat most of the food that comes from Ward 2A’s kitchen … I’m all alone in Iran. I have no friends or family here, and besides all the pain I’ve experienced here, I feel abandoned and forget. “

Dr. Moore-Gilbert recently smuggled another letter out of prison asking Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to secure her freedom.

