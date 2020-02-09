Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Iran’s recent attempt to launch a satellite in spite of the US opposition has failed, an Iranian Defense Ministry official told the state media.

“It got off to a successful start and … we achieved most of our destinations … but the Zafar satellite did not reach its planned orbit,” the official told the state television on Sunday.

The most recent failure is the fourth in a row that Iran has failed to launch a satellite successfully.

In January 2019, the Iranian missile that launched the satellite did not reach the “necessary speed” during the third flight phase, a senior telecommunications official told state media, the Associated Press reported.

The United States criticized Iran’s efforts and argued that its satellite program was a cover for the development of long-range ballistic missile technology.

Iran made another attempt in February of last year. The Iranian foreign minister said in an interview with NBC News that this also failed. He added that his country was exploring the possibility of sabotage after a New York Times report suggested that the US could be behind the failures.

Iran tried again in August, but the missile apparently exploded on the launch pad.

When Trump denied the US debt, he inexplicably tweeted a picture of the scorched Iranian starting field from a secret message, a photo that apparently came from one of the most secret spy satellites in the United States.

After the second failed test, Dave Schmerler, a senior research associate at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, said this was a “trial and error” situation and stated that “someday everything will be fine”.

Iran managed to orbit a satellite in 2009, 2011, and 2012, but their efforts have been unsuccessful recently.

