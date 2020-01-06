Iran threatens to attack US military personnel and bases to avenge Soleimani's death

Loading...

Editor's Note: This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

A top Iranian general has warned that the Islamic Republic will target the U.S. military to avenge the murder of its leading military commander, General Qasem Soleimani, last week.

In a CNN interview that aired on Sunday, General Hossein Dehghan, who advises Iran’s top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Iran’s response “will certainly be military and against military facilities”.

He also suggested that Iran’s response would come not from one of the Iranian representatives spread across the Middle East, but from the Iranian military itself.

“It could be argued that there could be proxy operations. We can say that America, Mr. Trump, acted directly against us – so we act directly against America.”

Soleimani was arguably Iran’s most powerful military and political figure and the architect of the nation’s military strategy in the Middle East. His assassination attempt on January 3 triggered shock waves in the region.

In response, the Iranian leaders have pledged revenge on the United States.

According to the U.S. Central Command, the United States has approximately 800 military bases and facilities around the world. Around 70,000 soldiers are stationed in the Middle East.

“When he says 52, we say 300”

Dehghan also rejected Trump’s threat, which he doubled on Sunday to target 52 Iranian cultural sites if Iran reacted to the Soleimani murder.

Trump said the number of targets reflects the number of hostages Iran took during the 1979 Iranian hostage-taking, which helped end President Jimmy Carter’s presidency after a term in office.

The deliberate destruction of cultural sites or heritage sites could also constitute a war crime in the sense of the Geneva Convention.

“When he says 52, we say 300 – and they’re accessible to us,” Dehghan told CNN. “No American military staff, no American political center, no American military base, no American ship will be safe.”

“He doesn’t know international law. He doesn’t recognize UN resolutions either. Basically he’s a real gangster and a player.”

Iran also announced on Sunday that it will withdraw completely from the 2015 nuclear deal, suggesting the country could take a big step towards a nuclear weapon. Trump pulled out of business in 2018.

