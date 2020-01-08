Iran strikes back to US with rocket attack on bases in Iraq paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Despite the increased rhetoric, there were some indications that there would be no more immediate retribution on either side.

“Everything is good!” President Donald Trump tweeted shortly after the rocket attacks and added, “So far, so good” regarding victims.

A few moments earlier, the Iranian Foreign Minister tweeted that Tehran “had taken” proportional self-defense measures “, adding that Tehran” was not looking for escalation “, but would defend himself against further aggression.

Tensions are steadily increasing in the Middle East following Trump’s decision to unilaterally withdraw America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

The murder of Soleimani and the strikes at the Iraqi bases with US forces marked the first time in recent years that Washington and Tehran attacked each other directly instead of through proxies in the region.

It increased the chance of an open conflict between the two rivals, who have been at odds since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran and the subsequent takeover and hostage-taking of the American embassy.

In addition to the chaos, a Ukrainian plane with 176 people crashed on Wednesday morning just outside of Tehran, killing everyone on board, Iranian state television and Ukrainian officials said.

The Boeing 737-800 had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, en route to the Ukrainian capital Kiev, and mechanical problems were suspected. The aircraft transported 167 passengers and nine crew members from different countries. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Vadym Prystaiko, said there were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians on board – the Ukrainian subjects included two passengers and the nine crew members. The rest were Swedish, Afghan, German and British nationals.

The US Aviation Administration Federation had previously warned of a “potential for miscalculation or misidentification” for civilian aircraft in the Persian Gulf amidst an emergency flight restriction. The agency has banned US pilots and airlines from flying over areas of the Iraqi, Iranian and some airspace in the Persian Gulf.

Wednesday’s rocket attacks came when the US continued to strengthen its own positions in the region and warned of an unspecified threat to shipping from Iran on Mideast waterways, which are crucial routes for global energy supply. US embassies and consulates from Asia to Africa and Europe have also issued security warnings for Americans.

US allies in the Persian Gulf that host thousands of US troops are also concerned about an outbreak of direct conflict and retaliation from Iran. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have called for de-escalation.

“The situation is currently not a war situation,” the UAE’s energy minister, Suhail Al-Mazrouei, told reporters on Wednesday. He emphasized that Iran is a neighbor and the last thing the country wants is more tension in the region.

The Revolutionary Guard of Iran warned the US and its regional allies against reprisals about the rocket attack at the Ain al-Asad air base in the western province of Anbar in Iraq. The guard issued the warning via a statement from the state-run Iranian news agency of Iran.

“We are warning all US allies who have given their bases to their terrorist army that any area that is the starting point of aggressive actions against Iran will be attacked,” the guard said. It also threatened Israel.

After the strikes, a former Iranian nuclear negotiator posted a photo of the flag of the Islamic Republic on Twitter, which seemed to mimic Trump who set an American flag after the murder of Soleimani and others Friday.

Ain al-Asad Air Force Base was first used by American troops after the US-led invasion of 2003 that overthrew dictator Saddam Hussein and later saw American troops stationed there amidst the fight against the Islamic State Group in Iraq and Syria. It houses around 1500 American and coalition forces. The US also recognized a new rocket attack aimed at a base in Irbil in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq.

“As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners and allies in the region,” said Jonathan Hoffman, an assistant to the US Secretary of Defense.

The Iranians fired a total of 15 rockets, two American officials said. Ten hit Ain al-Asad and one hit the base in Irbil. Four failed, officials said, who were not authorized to speak publicly about a military operation.

Two Iraqi security officials said at least one of the missiles seemed to have hit an Ain al-Asad base and lit a fire. There were no immediate reports of victims of the attacks, according to officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to talk to journalists.

About 70 Norwegian troops were also at the air force base, but again no injuries were reported, Brynjar Stordal, a spokesperson for the Norwegian forces told The Associated Press.

In December 2018, Trump visited Ain al-Asad Air Force Base, about 100 kilometers west of Baghdad, and made his first presidential visit to troops in the region. Vice President Mike Pence has also visited the base.

While Iran is disappearing from the death of Soleimani and the loss of human lives from the plane crash, it is also struggling with the aftermath of a deadly rush that broke out Tuesday at the funeral of Soleimani, killing 56 people and injuring more than 200, said the Iranian news reports. Shortly after Wednesday’s rocket attack, the remains of Soleimani wrapped in shroud were lowered into the ground while mourners complained on the grave in his hometown of Kerman.

There was no information about what caused the crush to fall in the busy streets, and online videos only showed its aftermath: people who apparently lay lifeless, their faces covered with clothing, emergency teams resuscitating the fallen and spectators whimpering and yelling at God.

Hossein Salami, who is in charge of the Revolutionary Guard, previously addressed a crowd of supporters in Kernan and vowed to avenge Soleimani.

“We tell our enemies that we will take revenge, but if they take another action, we will set fire to the places that they like and that they are passionate about,” Salami said.

Soleimani was laid to rest between the graves of two former Guard comrades killed in the Iran war in the 1980s with Iraq. They died in Operation Dawn 8, in which Soleimani also participated. It was an amphibious attack from 1986 that cut Iraq off the Persian Gulf and led to the end of the war that killed 1 million.

The funeral procession in large cities for three days is an unprecedented honor for Soleimani, seen by Iranians as a national hero for his work leading the Guard’s Quds Force expedition in the light of US pressure.

The US blames him for killing US troops in Iraq. The Trump administration claims that he had planned new attacks just before he was killed.

However, many Sunni Muslims in the region see him as a destabilizing figure who commands dangerous and deadly Shiite proxy militias. Soleimani led troops who supported Syrian President Bashar Assad in that country’s civil war.

Soleimani’s murder has prompted Tehran to give up the remaining boundaries of his 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, while in Iraq pro-Iranian factions in Parliament have urged US troops to be driven from Iraqi soil.

___

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press writers Aya Batrawy in Dubai, Matthew Lee, Lolita C. Baldor and Zeke Miller in Washington, Qassim Abdul-Zahra in Baghdad and Zeina Karam in Beirut contributed.

Nasser Karimi, Amir Vahdat and Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press