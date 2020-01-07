Loading...

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran hit back in the United States early Wednesday to kill a Revolutionary Guard commander and fired a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq that host American troops in a major escalation between the two old enemies.

It was Iran’s most direct attack on America since the seizure of the US embassy in Tehran in 1979, and the Iranian state TV said it took revenge for the American assassination of Revolutionary Guards Q. Qassem Soleimani, whose death last week in a American drone attack near Baghdad caused angry calls to avenge his murder. An American and Iraqi official said there were no immediate reports of victims, although buildings were still being searched.

The strikes, which took place when Iran buried Soleimani, aroused the fear that the two old enemies were closer to the war. But there were indications that there would be no further retribution on either side, at least in the short term.

“Everything is good!” President Donald Trump tweeted shortly after the rocket attacks and added, “So far, so good” regarding victims. A few moments earlier, the Iranian Foreign Minister tweeted that Tehran “had taken” proportional self-defense measures “, adding that Tehran” was not looking for escalation “, but would defend himself against further aggression.

The murder of Soleimani – a national hero for many in Iran – and strikes by Tehran came as tensions rose steadily in the Middle East following Trump’s decision to unilaterally withdraw America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. They also marked the first time in recent years that Washington and Tehran attacked each other directly instead of through proxies in the region. It increased the chance of an open conflict between the two enemies, who have been at odds since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran and the subsequent takeover and hostage-taking of the American embassy.

In addition to the chaos and general jitters, a Ukrainian plane with at least 170 people crashed on Wednesday morning just outside of Tehran, killing everyone on board, state TV reported. The plane had departed from Imam Khomeini International Airport and mechanical problems were suspected, the report said.

Iran initially announced only one rocket attack, but US officials confirmed both. US defense officials were in the White House and were probably discussing options with Trump, who launched the Soleimani attack while confronted with an upcoming process of deposition in the Senate.

The Revolutionary Guard of Iran warned the US and its regional allies against reprisals about the rocket attack at the Ain al-Asad air base in the western province of Anbar in Iraq. The guard issued the warning via a statement from the state-run Iranian news agency of Iran.

“We are warning all US allies who have given their bases to their terrorist army that any area that is the starting point of aggressive actions against Iran will be attacked,” the guard said. It also threatened Israel.

After the strikes, a former Iranian nuclear negotiator posted a photo of the flag of the Islamic Republic on Twitter, which seemed to mimic Trump who set an American flag after the murder of Soleimani and others Friday.

Ain al-Asad Air Force Base was first used by American troops after the US-led invasion of 2003 that overthrew dictator Saddam Hussein and later saw American troops stationed there amidst the fight against the Islamic State Group in Iraq and Syria. It houses around 1500 American and coalition forces. The US also recognized a new rocket attack aimed at a base in Irbil in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq.

The Iranians fired a total of 15 rockets, two American officials said. Ten hit Ain al-Asad and one hit the base in Irbil. Four failed, officials said, who were not authorized to speak publicly about a military operation.

Two Iraqi security officials said at least one of the missiles seemed to have hit an Ain al-Asad base and lit a fire. There were no immediate reports of victims of the attacks, according to officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to talk to journalists.

About 70 Norwegian troops were also at the airbase, but no injuries were reported, Brynjar Stordal, a spokesperson for the Norwegian forces told The Associated Press.

Trump visited the vast Ain al-Asad airbase, about 100 kilometers west of Baghdad, in December 2018, during his first presidential visit to troops in the region. Vice President Mike Pence has also visited the base.

“As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners and allies in the region,” said Jonathan Hoffman, an assistant to the US Secretary of Defense.

Wednesday’s rocket attacks occurred a few hours after crowds in Iran mourned Soleimani for his funeral. It also happened that the US continued to strengthen its own positions in the region and warned of an unspecified threat to shipping from Iran in the Mideast waterways, crucial routes for global energy supply. US embassies and consulates from Asia to Africa and Europe have issued security warnings for Americans. The FAA also warned of a “potential for miscalculation or misidentification” for civilian aircraft in the Persian Gulf in the midst of an emergency flight restriction.

A rush broke out Tuesday at Soleimani’s funeral, and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured when thousands flooded the procession, Iranian news reports said. Shortly after Wednesday’s rocket attack, the remains of Soleimani packed with shrouds were lowered into the ground while mourners complained on the grave site.

Tuesday’s deadly rush took place in the birthplace of Soleimani, Kerman, while his coffin was carried by the city in southeastern Iran, said Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran’s medical emergency services.

There was no information about what caused the crush to fall in the busy streets, and online videos only showed its aftermath: people who apparently lay lifeless, their faces covered with clothing, emergency teams resuscitating the fallen and spectators whimpering and yelling at God.

Hossein Salami, Soleimani’s successor as leader of the Revolutionary Guard, previously addressed a crowd of supporters in Kernan and promised to avenge Soleimani.

“We tell our enemies that we will take revenge, but if they take another action, we will set fire to the places that they like and that they are passionate about,” Salami said.

Soleimani was laid to rest between the graves of Enayatollah Talebizadeh and Mohammad Hossein Yousef Elahi, two former Guard comrades killed in Iran’s war with Iraq in the 1980s. They died in Operation Dawn 8, in which Soleimani also participated. It was an amphibious attack from 1986 that cut Iraq off the Persian Gulf and led to the end of the war that killed 1 million.

The funeral trials in large cities over three days are an unprecedented honor for Soleimani, seen by Iranians as a national hero for his work as leader of the Quds Force expedition of the guard.

The US blames him for killing US troops in Iraq and accused him of planning new attacks just before he was killed. Soleimani also led troops that supported Syrian President Bashar Assad in that country’s civil war. Russian President Vladimir Putin met Assad in Syria on Tuesday in the midst of tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Soleimani’s murder has also led Tehran to leave the remaining limits of his 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, while pro-Iranian factions in Iraq have urged US troops to be expelled from Iraq.

The FAA warning prohibited US pilots and airlines from flying over areas of Iraqi, Iranian and some Persian Gulf airspace. The region is an important east-west travel center and home to the airline Emirates and Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel. It warned earlier after Iran shot a US military drone last year that saw airlines plan new routes to evade the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

The US maritime administration warned ships in the Middle East and quoted the increasing threats. Last year, oil tankers were the target of mine attacks that blamed the US on Iran. Tehran denied responsibility, although it seized oil tankers around the Strait of Hormuz, leaving 20% ​​of the world’s crude oil.

The 5th US Navy fleet in Bahrain said it would work with shippers in the region to minimize any potential threat.

___

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press writers Matthew Lee, Lolita C. Baldor and Zeke Miller in Washington, Qassim Abdul-Zahra in Baghdad and Zeina Karam in Beirut contributed.

Nasser Karimi, Amir Vahdat and Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press