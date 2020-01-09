Iran sends mixed signals as tensions ease in the United States

Loading...

Tehran, Iran – Iran sent mixed signals on Thursday as tensions with the United States appeared to ease, President Hassan Rouhani warned of a “very dangerous response” if the United States committed “another mistake “and a senior commander swearing” harsher revenge “for the murder. of a senior Iranian general.

The two sides appeared to back off on Wednesday after Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases sheltering American troops in Iraq without causing casualties. Iran said the attack was in retaliation for the American strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani, the architect of his regional security strategy, in Iraq earlier this week.

Rouhani said the missile attack was a legitimate act of self-defense under the Charter of the United Nations, but warned that “if the United States makes another mistake, it will receive a very dangerous response.”

In addition to launching the missile attack, Iran has also abandoned its remaining commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, which President Donald Trump walked away in May 2018. But Rouhani said Thursday that Iran would continue to cooperate with UN inspectors.

Senior Iranian military commanders have taken a more provocative tone.

Abdollah Araghi, a member of the Iranian Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that the Revolutionary Guards “will inflict harsher revenge on the enemy in the near future,” according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Tasnim also quoted General Ali Fadavi, acting commander of the Guard, as saying that the missile attack was “just one manifestation of our capabilities”.

“We have sent dozens of missiles to the heart of the American bases in Iraq and they could not do anything (explosive),” he said.

General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who heads the country’s aerospace program, said that although Iran only fired 13 missiles at the two bases, “we were ready to launch hundreds of them.” He said that Iran had simultaneously carried out a cyber attack against the American surveillance systems.

He also repeated unfounded allegations that dozens of Americans were killed or injured in the strikes. But he said that the purpose of the operation was not to kill anyone, but to “strike the enemy’s military machine”.

Trump said on Wednesday that he would not strike out militarily for the base strike. This raised hopes that the current impasse, which has brought the two countries to the brink of total war, will come to an end.

The strike that killed Soleimani also killed a high-ranking commander of Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, who had also vowed revenge. This has fueled fears that Iran’s regional proxies will launch attacks.

But U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said the militias also appeared to be withdrawing.

“We are hearing reports suggesting that Iran is sending a message to the militias not to advance,” he told the Fox News Channel, without further details.

Rouhani on Thursday spoke on the phone with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, urging Britain to speak out against the murder of Soleimani.

As the leader of the Iranian elite Quds Force, Soleimani had mobilized powerful militias throughout the region and was blamed for the lethal attacks against the Americans dating back to the 2003 invasion of Iraq by the United States In Iran, he is considered by many to be a national hero who played a key role in the defeat of the Islamic State group and the resistance to Western hegemony.

Without Soleimani’s efforts to lead forces in Syria and Iraq against ISIS, “you would not have peace and security in London today,” said Rouhani, quoted by Vice President Alireza Moezi, who tweeted about the call with Johnson.

Downing Street confirmed the call, saying that Johnson called for an “end to hostilities” in the Gulf. He said the UK is a party to the nuclear deal and urges Iran to return to full respect.

Pence said the United States would call on its European allies to abandon the “disastrous” nuclear deal and demand more concessions from Iran.

Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia, the other signatories to the agreement, continued to adhere to it, considering it the best hope of preventing Iran from developing the capacity to build quickly a nuclear weapon.

Europeans have been looking for ways to continue trading with Iran, but have been largely unable to circumvent the crippling sanctions imposed by Trump. The sanctions devastated the Iranian economy and were a key factor in the months-long escalation.

Krauss reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press writer Jill Lawless in London contributed.