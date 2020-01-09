Iran says the Ukrainian plane was on fire trying to return

Loading...

TEHRAN, Iran – The crew of a Ukrainian jetliner who crashed in Iran and killed all 176 people on board never did a radio call for help and tried to return to the airport when their burning plane crashed, a first Iranian investigation report said Thursday. Ukraine, meanwhile, said it considered a rocket attack as one of the various possible theories for the crash, despite Iran’s denials.

The Iranian report suggests that a sudden emergency the Boeing 737, operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, early on Wednesday morning when it crashed, just minutes after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran.

However, investigators from Iran’s civil aviation organization did not offer an immediate explanation for the disaster. Iranian officials initially blamed a technical defect for the crash, something that was initially supported by Ukrainian officials before saying they would not speculate during an ongoing investigation.

The crash came just a few hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi military bases that housed US troops in a confrontation with Washington about killing an Iranian Revolutionary Guard General in a drone attack last week.

The Ukrainian international airlines left on Wednesday at 6:12 am, after an almost one hour delay at Imam Khomeini airport of Tehran, the most important airport for travelers in Iran. It reached altitude in a westerly direction and reached nearly 8,000 feet, according to both the report and flight tracking data.

Then something went wrong, although “no radio messages were received from the pilot about unusual situations,” the report said. In an emergency, pilots usually contact air traffic controllers immediately.

Eyewitnesses, including the crew from another flight that passed above, described the plane dug up in flames before it crashed at 6:18 am, the report said.

The crash caused a huge explosion when the plane hit the ground, probably because the plane was fully loaded with fuel for the flight to Kiev, Ukraine.

The report also confirmed that both so-called ‘black boxes’ containing aircraft data and cockpit communication had been recovered, although they had been damaged and some parts of their memory had been lost. It also said that researchers initially excluded laser or electromagnetic interference as the cause of the crash.

Rescue workers inspect the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital, Tehran, Iran, on January 8, 2020. THE RELATED PRESS / Ebrahim Noroozi

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the Ukrainian Security Council, told the Ukrainian media that officials had several working theories about the crash, including a rocket attack.

“A rocket attack, possibly a Tor missile system, is one of the most important (theories), since information has surfaced on the Internet about elements of a rocket found near the crash site,” said Danilov. He did not comment on where he saw the information on the internet.

Ukrainian investigators who arrived in Iran earlier on Thursday are currently waiting for permission from the Iranian authorities to investigate the crash site and look for rocket fragments, Danilov said.

The Tor is a rocket system made in Russia. Russia delivered 29 Tor-M1s to Iran in 2007 as part of a $ 700 million contract signed in December 2005. Iran has also shown the missiles in military parades.

Iran did not respond immediately to the Ukrainian comments. Gene. Abolfazl Shekarchi, the spokesman for the Iranian forces, however, denied that a rocket hit the plane in a Wednesday reported by the semi-official news agency Fars. He rejected the allegation as “psychological warfare” by opposition groups based in Iran abroad.

Ukraine has a grim history with rocket attacks, including in July 2014 when such a strike struck down a Malaysian Airlines flight over Eastern Ukraine and killed all 298 people on board.

Danilov also said that other possible causes under consideration include a drone or other flying object that crashes into the plane, a terrorist attack or an engine failure causing an explosion. However, no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The aircraft carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from different countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials. The crash just before sunrise spread flaming debris and passengers’ possessions over a wide piece of farmland.

Many of the passengers were supposed to be international students who were studying at universities in Canada; they were on their way back to Toronto via Kiev after a family visit during the winter break.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was planning to call Iranian President Hassan Rouhani about the crash and the investigation.

“Undoubtedly, the priority for Ukraine is to identify the causes of the plane crash,” Zelenskiy said. “We will certainly discover the truth.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that 138 of the passengers were on their way to Canada. The flight also included a family of four and newlyweds. The manifesto mentioned several teenagers and children, some as young as 1 or 2.

The crash was one of the worst losses to human lives in an aviation disaster. The flag above the parliament in Ottawa was lowered to half-staff and Trudeau promised to understand the disaster.

“Know that all Canadians are grieving with you,” he said, addressing the families of the victims.

Ukrainian officials, in turn, agreed with the Iranian suspicions that the 3½-year-old aircraft had been knocked down due to mechanical problems, but later declined and refused to provide a cause while the investigation was ongoing.

Although the cause of the tragedy remained unknown, the disaster could further damage the reputation of Boeing, who was battered by the furore of two deadly crashes with another model of the Boeing jet, the much newer 737 Max, which is almost grounded 10 months. The turmoil led to the dismissal of the company’s CEO last month.

Boeing expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and said it is ready to help.

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Litvinova from Moscow.