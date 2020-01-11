Loading...

Iran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down plane

Updated: 11:25 p.m. EST Jan 10, 2020

Iran has announced that its military has “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all 176 people on board. The statement on Saturday morning accused “human error” of the slaughter.The jetliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, fell on the outskirts of Tehran during takeoff just hours after Iran launched a missile barrage on American forces. for several days that a missile shot down the plane. But then the United States and Canada, citing information, said they thought Iran had shot down the plane. The plane, on its way to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, officials said. This is a developing story.

