By NASSER KARIMI, AMIR VAHDAT and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

Tehran, Iran (AP) – According to Iranian state television, Tehran has launched “dozens” of surface-to-surface missiles at Ain Assad, Iraqi air base, which hosts US forces because America has killed a top Iranian general.

State television described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge for the murder of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

The U.S. Armed Forces could not be reached immediately for comment.

Ain Assad Air Force Base is located in the western Iraqi province of Anbar. It was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion in which the dictator Saddam Hussein was overthrown. American troops were later deployed there to fight the Islamic group in Iraq and Syria.

State television said the name of the operation was “Marytr Soleimani”. The Guard’s aerospace department, which controls the Iranian missile program, launched the attack.

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press writer Matthew Lee contributed to Washington.

