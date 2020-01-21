Iran may have a fleet of communist killer dolphins

Editor’s Note: This Blake Stilwell article originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veteran community.

Iran has some surprising weapons. Lieutenant General Paul Van Riper, the commander in chief of the opposition, was retired during a military exercise in the United States in 2002 when Iran faced an invasion by an American task force. He used motorcycles, small speed boats, land-based missile batteries, and even suicide bombings against the Americans.

But he apparently forgot to use Iran’s killer dolphin units.

In 2000, the Islamic Republic acquired a number of dolphins from Russia that, according to the BBC, were specially trained to attack enemy ships. The dolphins were originally trained by the Soviet Union. When funding for the project ran out, the dolphins were acquired by their former trainer, who moved them to a dolphinarium.

However, public interest declined and the caretaker was forced to sell them when he ran out of food.

“If I were a sadist, I could have stayed in Sevastopol,” said her coach Boris Zhurid to the Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda. “But I can’t bear to see my animals starving. We have run out of medications that cost thousands of dollars, and we have no fish or food supplements.”

In 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union, the dolphin unit was sent to the Crimean Peninsula from a base in the Russian-Pacific region. There the dolphins were trained to kill enemy frogmen with harpoons on their backs. They also swam during suicide bombings on enemy ships while carrying explosive sea mines because they were able to distinguish between Russian and American submarines based on the sounds that their propulsion systems generate under water.

The best trained killer dolphins were brought to the Persian Gulf from the Black Sea after Iran bought them – for unknown reasons. According to the Russian newspaper, Zhurid’s work, which was said to continue in Iran after the sale in 2000, was exclusively military.

Depending on the types of dolphins used by Zhurid, the original animals may still be alive since dolphins have a lifespan of 50 years or more. He could also have trained more killer dolphins for use against western shipping.

While the United States protested the sale of weapons (or killer dolphins in this case) to Iran, Zhurid only cared about its dolphins.

“I am ready to go to Allah or even the devil as long as my animals are fine there,” he said.

