The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base on Tuesday that houses American troops.

Tasnim News, an Iranian media outlet closely related to the IRGC, released an IRGC statement claiming to have fired “dozens” of rockets at Al Asad air base in Iraq during an operation dubbed “Operation Martyr Soleimani”.

A senior Iraqi official confirmed Al-Asad’s strike at The Daily Beast.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote on Twitter: “We are aware of reports of attacks on American installations in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation and is consulting with his national security team. “

The IRGC said the strike was the country’s “revenge” for the assassination of former Qods Force commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

The CGRI statement warned other countries hosting US military bases that they may become targets. In addition, the CGRI statement said: “In no case do we consider [Israel] separated in these crimes from the US criminal regime”.

The IRGC-linked Fars News agency also released a video of what it said were rockets launched at Ain Al Asad air base in Iraq, which is home to a small number of US forces. The video shows what appears to be a handful of rockets crossing the night sky.

Throughout the U.S.-led war against ISIS, the base was home to both U.S. troops and military equipment, including the MQ-9 Reaper and MQ-1C armed drones.

Unknown militants in Iraq attacked the base with smaller rockets in early December, shortly after Vice President Mike Pence arrived at the base for a visit.

