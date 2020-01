Loading...

Iran launches missile strikes after senior executive’s death

Updated: 6:16 a.m. EST Jan 8, 2020

SCHEDULE ON THE BAND. RANDY: WE HAVE FOLLOWED A NUMBER OF DEVELOPMENTS OVERNIGHT. IRAN RESPONDED TO THE AMERICAN AIR STRIKE THAT KILLED A GENERAL. IRANIAN MISSILES HIT BASES IN THE MIDDLE EAST USED BY THE AMERICAN FORCES. ANTOINETTE: THE DOUG MEEHAN OF THE EYE OPENER IS AT THE NEWS OFFICE WITH NEW INFORMATION. DOUG: THINGS HAVE BEEN FLUID EVERY MORNING. WE ARE WAITING FOR NEW DETAILS FROM THE WHITE HOUSE ON THESE MISSILIC STRIKES, PRESIDENT TRUMP SHOULD CONTACT THE NATION IN A FEW HOURS. THIS IS A VIDEO CLAIM TO SHOW ONE OF THESE STRIKES, HITTING AN IRAQ BASE THAT IS USED BY THE AMERICAN FORCES. ONE OF THE BASES THAT IT WAS VISITED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP DURING ITS FIRST TRIP TO THIS COMBAT AREA IN 2018. HERE ARE THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS NOW. OVERNIGHT, THE PENTAGON SAYS 15 MISSILES WERE FIRED BY IRAN, SOME OF THEM REACHED THE BASE OF AL-ASAD AI. THE IRAQI MILITARY SAYS THAT THERE WERE NO CASUALITIES FOR IRAQI TROOPS, BUT WE DIDN’T HEAR FROM THE PENTAGON ON THIS. PRESIDENT TRUMP TWEETING LATE EVENING, “ALL GOOD”, PROMISING TO SPEAK LATER THIS MORNING. AT THE SAME TIME AS IT FOLDED, A PASSENGER AIRPLANE crashed after taking off from IRAN. WE HAVE LEARNED OVERNIGHT THAT THE 176 PEOPLE ON BOARD THE UKRAINIAN AIRLINES JET WERE KILLED. AND THE UKRAINE EMBASSY JUST JUST A NEW DECLARATION ADMITTING THEIR INITIAL CLAIM THAT THE ENGINE FAILURE HAS BEEN MADE

President Donald Trump faces one of the biggest tests of his presidency after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops.

