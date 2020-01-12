Iran kicks ass in war on terror

On Wednesday, with the accidental destruction of a Ukraine International Airlines airliner by an Iranian SA-15 missile near Tehran, fears of an imminent escalation of hostilities between the United States and Iran have largely dissipated. Iran’s initial military response to the Jan. 3 targeted murder of Major General Qassem Soleimani, a prominent military strategist and commander of the Iranian elite Quds Force, was as limited and moderate as the targeted murder was bold and unexpected .

On January 8, Iranian forces fired 16 ballistic missiles at two US military bases in Iraq, resulting in no deaths and limited damage. Iran wired the launch of the missile, suggesting to foreign and defense policy experts that Tehran wanted to defuse tensions with the United States, at least in the short term. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif, described the strikes as a “proportionate” measure, taken in “self-defense”. And they were. President Donald Trump, in his remarks after the missile attack, seemed to indicate a similar desire to cool things down.

However, the odds are better than good that we will see more military action than negotiation between the two nations in the not too distant future. But the consensus of military analysts is that future fighting is unlikely to take the form of conventional military operations on land, at sea and in the air. On the contrary, the violence will almost certainly remain episodic, limited in scope, asymmetrical and carried out on the ground largely by proxies and special forces rather than by regular troops.

In other words, the 40-year twilight war between the two rival powers in the Middle East should continue in the same direction as in the past. To understand why, it is enough to look at Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s great strategy and the remarkable success that he has known since September 11.

What is the “big strategy”? Renowned British military historian B.H. Liddell-Hart defined it in the 1930s as the process by which policy makers “coordinate and direct all the resources of a nation toward the achievement of the political object.” Iran’s main “political object” has been consistent since the 1979 Islamic revolution: it seeks to become the dominant cultural and political power in a Middle East free from the harmful influences of Western culture, secularism and the “Great Satan ”, that is to say from the United States.

Tehran extremists see themselves as the guardians of the one true faith in Shi’a Islam and believe they have a sacred obligation to rid the entire region of infidels so that the true faith – and those who espouse and defend it – can prosper. Statements by Iranian leaders about their overall goals show a somewhat paranoid worldview, as is often the case with authoritarian and theocratic regimes. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards, the military force of about 125,000 men charged with defending the faith at home and carrying out Iranian military responsibility for expeditionary operations abroad, recently released this remarkable description of their mission:

Imperialism and global Zionism, with the help of governments and their thugs, are daily involved in plots against the spread and penetration of the Islamic Revolution in the hearts of the Iranian people and the world … By Therefore, we can and must take on the global message of Islam. We have no other recourse than the mobilization of all the faithful forces of the Islamic revolution and must, with the mobilization of forces in each region, scare the hearts of our enemies so that the idea of ​​invasion and destruction of our Islamic revolution disappears. their thoughts. If our revolution does not have an internationalist and aggressive approach, the enemies of Islam will enslave us again culturally and politically.

To achieve its regional strategic objectives, Iran has made very unusual strategic choices. First, he avoided conventional alliances with other nation states. He chose to forgo building an expensive conventional military force to deal with perceived threats from his main opponents – the United States and its Middle East allies, especially Israel and Saudi Arabia. Instead, he has invested heavily in a formidable ballistic missile program, which serves both as a sword and a shield for the nation. It has also developed a sophisticated and cutting-edge cyber warfare capability to disrupt the economies and infrastructure of its adversaries and harass its detractors.

Iran’s most important vehicle for advancing its regional goals, however, and its most controversial, is a carefully cultivated network of nearly 200,000 militant foreign fighters who share its commitment to spread the message and spirit of the Islamic revolution and rid the region of Western influence. “Unlike the deterrent value of ballistic missiles and the non-kinetic options offered by cyberwarfare,” wrote Afshon Ostovar, a widely published expert on Iranian defense and security policy at the Naval Postgraduate School in California, “the Militant clients are the only tool that Iran has to extend its strategic footprint and directly counter its adversaries by armed force. For this reason, they have become the centerpiece of Iran’s grand strategy, and an investment that Tehran is not likely to abandon. “

Iran has used this weapon repeatedly since the 1980s to achieve its objectives against the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia. In October 1983, Hezbollah fighters trained and supported by Iran detonated the Marine Barracks in Beirut, killing 241 Marines. President Ronald Reagan chose to withdraw US peacekeepers from the Lebanese civil war rather than worsening the conflict there or attacking Iran. It is widely believed that its failure to retaliate has encouraged Iran to extend its support to anti-Western forces and projects in the region.

Iran and America have since pursued directly conflicting objectives and strategies in the Middle East, narrowly avoiding war on several occasions.

“” Of all the actors in the wars in Iraq and Syria, Iran has no doubt come out of these campaigns better placed than any other, with the possible exception of Russia “”.

Over the past 10 years, the network of client militias has grown larger, better led, and much more effective in advancing Tehran’s political and military ends. Brian Katz of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington writes that “these groups view Tehran and each other as partners on the battlefield, ideological allies and separate flanks on a common regional front”. Furthermore, in many cases, but especially with Hezbollah in Lebanon and with a group of Shiite groups in Iraq, the militias have become key players in national politics, and their leaders function, in fact, as political frameworks which follow Tehran’s orders.

Major-General Soleimani has made a considerable reputation for orchestrating the campaigns of these clients of foreign militias in Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Iraq. He has also been widely recognized for helping the Assad regime in Syria – another American enemy – but also for destroying rebel resistance. The Quds Force he led, an elite part of the Revolutionary Guards which serves as a cross between the American CIA and the Special Forces, supported and trained fighters for the Taliban and al-Qaeda in Pakistan and Afghanistan, but on a relatively small scale.

The work of the Quds Force under Soleimani has only strengthened Iran’s reputation as one of the greatest practitioners of irregular or hybrid warfare, in which conventional military operations take over for warfare by power of attorney, cyber operations and political struggle.

It is clearly in Iraq that clients of Iranian militias have been most successful. According to a 2019 study by the prestigious British think tank Institute for International Strategic Studies (IISS), a few months after the American invasion of Iraq in 2003, the Quds Force was implementing a subtle and effective hybrid war campaign aimed at frustrating America’s plans to build a western democratic Iraq. In 2011, according to the IISS study, “Iran’s influence on Baghdad’s political, security and media architecture was significant… Soleimani played an increasingly open role in the Iraqi political process, resolving disputes between (supported) Iranian militias and seeking election of Nouri al-Maliki as Prime Minister, who was considered (by Qods) to be sufficiently compliant to neither challenge the influence of chia militias nor to aggressively oppose Iran’s activities in Iraq. ”

In Iraq, members of the Quds Force have gained invaluable experience both in training and in combat with Arab militias against the Americans. These militias were able to inflict damage on American targets without provoking a direct response against Iran.

Indeed, it must be said, but this is rarely the case: Iran has had far more strategic success in the Middle East since the start of the global war on terror than the United States, and these gains have were considerably cheaper in blood and money than the American people bore for their troubles. As the IISS report concludes, “Of all the actors in the wars in Iraq and Syria, Iran has no doubt come out of these campaigns better placed than any other, with the possible exception of Russia” .

Of course, Iran has incurred significant costs to pursue its geopolitical goals with militant clients who often use terror as a weapon. Fears that Tehran would spread its revolutionary ideology led its immediate neighbors to treat it as an outcast. Widespread international fear that Iran may use nuclear weapons as a shield of aggression led to a 2015 agreement restricting Tehran’s nuclear development program, but after President Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018 , he collapsed. Its status as a sponsor of terrorism has led to the imposition of a multitude of rigorous international economic sanctions which have caused internal unrest and discontent.

But the internal tensions and stress that have resulted from the sanctions do not appear to jeopardize the survival of the current regime, and there is no evidence that Iran is seeking to end the political and military operations of its many client militias. It seems that a laudable objective of the American strategy in the coming days would be to find ways to control their influence by convincing Tehran that it will pay a higher price in the future to support such operations than in the past. More broadly, the United States must improve its hybrid warfare capabilities, and the sooner the better. The twilight war will probably be with us for a long, long time.

