Iran invites Boeing to investigate plane crash that 176 | has killed paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

US, Canadian and British officials said it is “very likely” that Iran shot the Boeing 737 that crashed near Tehran at the end of Tuesday. US officials said the jetliner has been incorrectly identified as a threat.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose country lost at least 63 civilians during the downturn, said, “we have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intelligence.”

“The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian ground-to-air missile,” he said.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered similar statements. Morrison also said it seemed to be a mistake. “All the intelligence presented to us today does not indicate an intentional act,” he said.

Mousavi said that Iran is asking the Canadian Prime Minister and every other government to “provide all the information they have to the commission of inquiry.”

Iranian officials ruled out a rocket attack and initially said the plane had crashed due to technical problems.

A preliminary Iranian investigation report released on Thursday said the passenger aircraft pilots had never made a radio call for help and that the plane was trying to return to the airport when the burning plane crashed.

The Iranian report suggested that a sudden emergency hit the Boeing 737, managed by Ukrainian International Airlines, just minutes after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran early Wednesday.

Before the US assessment, the state-run Iranian news agency Hasan Rezaeifa, the head of the Civil Aviation Investigation Commission, quoted that “the subjects of missile, missile or anti-aircraft systems are excluded.”

The American accident investigator, the National Transportation Safety Board, talks to the State Department and the Treasury Department about traveling to Iran to inspect the US-built aircraft and work with the Iranian authorities despite US economic sanctions against that country . In a statement on Thursday, the NTSB said it “will continue to monitor the situation surrounding the crash and evaluate the level of participation in the study.”

US officials have expressed concern about sending workers to Iran because of the increased tensions.

___

Krauss reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Nasser Karimi and Joseph Krauss, The Associated Press