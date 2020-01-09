Loading...

TEHRAN, Iran – According to Iran’s state media, the authorities have invited Boeing to participate in the investigation of a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed and killed all 176 people on board.

The movement came after Western leaders said the plane had been unintentionally hit by a rocket amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The state-run news agency IRNA quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesperson Friday that Iran “invited both Ukraine and the Boeing company to participate in the investigation.”

The spokesperson, Abbas Mousavi, says it also welcomes experts from other countries whose civilians died in the crash.

American, Canadian and British officials said it is “very likely” that Iran shot the civil jet that crashed near Tehran on Tuesday. They said that the fiery rocket attack might have been a mistake amid rocket launches and high tension throughout the region.

The crash came just hours after Iran launched a ballistic attack on Iraqi military bases in which US troops were housed in its violent confrontation with Washington over the American drone attack that killed an Iranian revolutionary guard general. The plane could be mistaken for a threat, said US officials.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose country lost at least 63 civilians during the downturn, said in Ottawa: “We have information from multiple sources, including our allies and our own information. The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian ground-to-air missile. “

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered similar statements. Morrison also said it seemed to be a mistake. “All the intelligence presented to us today does not indicate an intentional act,” he said.

Mousavi said that Iran is asking the Canadian Prime Minister and every other government to “provide all the information they have to the commission of inquiry.”

Iranian officials have ruled out a rocket attack and say the plane seems to have crashed due to technical problems.

The corresponding press